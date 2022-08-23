Hogwarts Legacy could explain the origin of the Unforgivable Curses

Hogwarts Legacy has released a new trailer focusing on a companion quest line for Sabastian Sallow, and it is possible the narrative could expose the origins of Unforgivable Curses.

The Harry Potter series is known for surprisingly dark storylines despite being a children’s book series, and it seems Hogwarts Legacy is set on embracing certain elements. From daring Wizard duels to the use of dangerous spells, players will be able to explore aspects of the world not touched on thoroughly in the films and novels.

It has already been confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy will include the use of Unforgivable Curses, and in the new trailer for the game, it seems these forbidden spells will have a major storyline centered around them.

What are the Unforgivable Curses?

In the Harry Potter universe, the Unforgivable Curses are Crucio, Avada Kedavra, and Imperio.

The Crucio curse inflicts all-consuming agony on the opponent, Imperio allows full control of the opponent against their will, and Avada Kedavra, known as the “killing curse”, instantly kills the person it is cast upon.

Portkey Games, Warner Brothers Hogwarts Legacy will include Avada Kedavra

In the Harry Potter series, many Wizards using the Dark Arts cast these spells to achieve their goals. Harry Potter’s own parents were killed at the hands of Lord Voldemort by the Avada Kedavra curse, while Neville Longbottom’s parents were tortured to the point of insanity in a similar fashion.

While each curse is steeped in mystery and fear, the books and films didn’t explain where they came from, and why they were used to begin with. However, Hogwarts Legacy may offer some deeper lore into the tools of the Dark Arts.

Hogwarts Legacy will include companion quest lines

In the new trailer from Hogwarts Legacy shown at Gamescom, which is now available to view on the Hogwarts Legacy YouTube channel, players are given a breakdown of a companion quest line following Slytherin NPC Sebastian Sallow.

The video takes viewers through abomination-infested dungeons, with the main character following Sebastian as he unlocks the secrets of each Unforgivable Curse.

The video’s description includes a haunting confirmation that players will be able to both learn the Unforgivable curses themselves, but also potentially embrace the Dark Arts – becoming a villain.

The description states “Focusing on one of Hogwarts Legacy’s optional companion quest lines with Sebastian Sallow, the Dark Legacy trailer provides a glimpse at the forbidden curses and difficult dilemmas players will face as they learn more about the Sallow family’s mystery and decide whether to engage with, or even embrace, the dark arts.”

While it isn’t clear if the Unforgivable Curses are already present in the Wizarding World at the time of Hogwarts Legacy, it is a haunting concept that players could join Sebastian in unleashing them for use among Dark Arts Wizards.

It is also a peek into just how much customization will be present for players in Hogwarts Legacy, not restricting characters to a “good guy” hero’s journey if they are interested in exploring the darker elements hidden in the Harry Potter world.

Currently, Hogwarts Legacy is set for release on February 10, 2023, with pre-orders available on August 25, 2022, at 8 AM PT. Players who pre-order the digital deluxe edition of the game will also receive a Dark Arts bonus pack, allowing them to dress the part for any nefarious or dark adventures they go on.