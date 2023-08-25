Hogwarts Legacy players slam devs “straight up lie” about story content

Hogwarts Legacy players have aired their frustrations with developers Portkey Games over “false promises” regarding in-game content, claiming that they “grossly exaggerated” some of the gameplay options.

Hogwarts Legacy released in February to huge fanfare, immediately earning plaudits from players whether they were Harry Potter fans or not.

The game sought to give Potter fans the opportunity to explore Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like they never had before, able to visit every corner of the ancient wizarding school and see some of the locations they had grown up with while watching the films and reading the books.

Expectations were extremely high and, for the most part, the game delivered: but there are certain aspects that players are still disappointed with to this day.

Hogwarts Legacy devs “grossly exaggerated” content

In an interview when the game first launched, one developer said that players’ decisions outside of classes could “manipulate the main campaign by virtue of the experiences they’ve had.”

In August, one player took to Reddit to ask whether the claims had ever really turned out to be true, or were just “grossly exaggerated or even straight up false,” and many of the comments agreed that it was simply not true.

One of the top comments reads: “Straight up false. There are no repercussions in this game whatsoever. Nothing is interconnected.”

Another said: “It’s not technically a lie completely. It’s over exaggerated. NPCs with quests have different background dialogue depending on how you were.”

While some people did provide minor examples of how decisions made impacted things down the line, it was mostly around how NPCs and other characters interact with you at certain times, and not so much around actual narrative paths in the gameplay.

There has been a lot of speculation over what could come in any future Hogwarts Legacy sequel, including a Triwizard Tournament, but it looks like many players would love to see a more open gameplay experience where choices made really do impact the game.