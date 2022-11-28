Gran Turismo 7 PC port could be on the way according to series lead

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

Recent comments from series producer Kazunori Yamauchi indicate a Gran Turismo 7 PC port could eventually see the light of day.

PlayStation continues to expand its horizons in terms of delivering first-party games to a wider audience. Horizon Zero Dawn effectively kicked off the initiative upon landing on Steam and the Epic Games Store in August 2020.

Since then, other noteworthy titles such as Days Gone, God of War (2018), and Insomniac’s Spider-Man titles have made the jump to PC.

The PC push has proven a lucrative venture for Sony’s gaming vertical, too. For example, within approximately two and a half months of release, the God of War port had generated more than $26 million.

Gran Turismo 7 dev is considering bringing the racer to PC

Speaking to GTPlanet at the Gran Turismo World Finals, producer Kazunori Yamauchi said he and the crew at Polyphony Digital are “looking into” supporting GT7 on PC.

The industry veteran noted, however, that such an endeavor would likely prove difficult to tackle. Yamauchi told the publication the following:

“Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title. There are not many platforms which could run the game in 4K/60p natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform. It’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it.”

Sony GT7 sped onto PS4 and PS5 earlier this year.

Given its availability on both PS4 and PS5, Gran Turismo 7 already wears the badge of a multiplatform experience.

But as launch troubles with Zero Dawn showed, bringing a technologically sophisticated PlayStation game to non-Sony hardware isn’t exactly simple.

Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst previously hinted that future first-party titles will hit PC within at least one year of their initial release. If so, it’s possible Gran Turismo 7 will race onto PC sooner rather than later.