Gotham Knights’ leveling system won’t punish you for playing favorites

Developers have explained that Gotham Knights’ leveling system will not penalize players for mostly using as one hero, then switching to someone else.

Formally announced during the DC FanDome event in 2020, WB Games’ Gotham Knights lurked in the shadows for quite a while.

Given its imminent release, however, the crew at WB Games Montréal has seen fit to unleash more concrete information in recent months.

Character breakdowns for all four heroes have already gone live, so some of the newest details are focusing on the experience as a whole.

Gotham Knights’ level system won’t be punishing

In a Skill Tree breakdown video for IGN First, Creative Director Patrick Redding said the team expects most players to choose a favorite character that befits their playstyle and use them predominantly.

Those same players may still want to experiment with the other heroes down the line, however. According to Redding, the game won’t penalize them for doing so.

If a player spends most of their time as Batgirl, changing to Red Hood will not require a replay of past work to quickly advance the newly selected character.

Redding told IGN, “if you decide to switch characters, you now have a kind of surplus of ability points that you can go into the menu and spend.”

Users can examine the entire Skill Tree from that point forward, and allocate their points to whatever works best.

The Skill Trees that support Gotham Knights’ level system seem rather broad, too, with each character capable of adopting various buids.

Batgirl players may want to specialize in hacking or focus on the melee combat route. One Nightwing build can emphasize cooperative mechanics, while a second doubles down on his acrobatic abilities.

Even more details about the gameplay will likely surface in the weeks ahead. Gotham Knights hits stores for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on October 25.