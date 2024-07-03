Diablo 4 players desperate for more loadout options

Diablo 4 players are becoming increasingly impatient for more loadout options and desperately want developers to let them switch playstyles on the fly.

Players can create their ideal builds in Diablo 4 and have access to multiple skills per character, many of which complement each other. However, they’re also forced to stick to a loadout of six skills, manually switching them out for others when needed.

This is how builds work in Diablo 4, and having access to more skills could potentially make characters overpowered. However, some players argue that if you’re at a high level, then a second or third loadout is perfectly fair, especially since this is something Blizzard has been open to in the past.

As players experiment with more builds in Diablo’s seasons, switching loadouts is arguably becoming an increasingly necessary quality-of-life improvement. With the game approaching its fifth season, and an expansion pack set to launch in October, some players are starting to wonder if the feature will ever be added.

Blizzard Entertainment Players won’t be able to switch between skill and gear loadouts anytime.

Talking to other players on Reddit, one frustrated Diablo 4 fan said: “I find myself wanting to play with a second specialization to explore other options. I’m not going to change up the spec that’s allowing me to farm, but it such a detractor to test a second build. Having to screenshot or export the build online to use it again is such a slog.”

They went on to say this issue is even making them reconsider buying the Vessel of Hatred DLC, stating: “Honestly, this is keeping me from buying the expansion. I want to continue playing the game after this season, but the game seems so encumbering.”

Other players speculated that this feature likely won’t be ready until the expansion arrives: “They have said they are working on loadouts but it takes time and it won’t be ready for S5. My personal guess is it is in the expansion.”

Some said they’re used to it at this point, noting that if a player wants to switch build, they should just switch characters. One person wrote, “I just level a new character. I built a minion Necro and wanted something else so started anew. I did the same with bash barb.”

However, others agreed with the original poster, pointing out that the situation is becoming more frustrating: “It’s wild that it’s actually easier to make a brand new character and leveling it up instead of spending hours with a respec.”

It remains to be seen if Blizzard will add this additional loadout option to Diablo 4. Many players believe it’s not needed, as you can only unlock 50 points worth of skills. But to others, it would free them up to pursue different builds and combine skills in creative new ways.