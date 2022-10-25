Gotham Knights: Red Hood Skill Tree explained

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Gotham Knights features different Skill Trees for Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood. You’ll need to master them all to make your Knight a powerful hero. Here is Red Hood’s Skill Tree explained in Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights is here and the entire Bat-Family is out for justice. Over the course of the game, you’ll unlock new suits – but your hero will need some serious upgrades too.

It won’t be long before you discover that each hero has their own Skill Tree, which will grant you several abilities for the heat of battle.

With four heroes to choose from, Red Hood is a powerhouse brawler. Here’s everything you need to know about Red Hood’s Skill Tree.

Contents

Gotham Knights: Red Hood’s Skill Tree upgrades

Jason Todd aka Red Hood is a legend in the Batman mythos. Equipped with unrelenting strength and bombastic sidearms, Red Hood isn’t to be underestimated.

Red Hood’s Skill Tree is divided into four sections: Marksman, Brawler, Vengeance and Knighthood. You’ll also need to grind for Ability Points, which are gained through completing sidequests, crimes, and the story.

Gotham Knights: Red Hood Marksman Skill Tree

Upgrade Marksman Skill Tree Ability Point Cost Perfect Evade Red Hood performs a perfectly timed evade that generates Momentum and allows for a perfect attack follow-up 1 AP Critical Expertise Increases Red Hood’s critical damage by 20% 1 AP Focused Fire Red Hood can aim longer at a target to deal 4x more damage 1 AP Lucky Rounds Every round Red Hood shoots has a small chance to deal 5x damage. Only applies to ranged attacks and precision aim 2 AP Precise Strikes Increases Red Hood’s chance of landing a critical hit by 10% 2 AP Focused Fire + Aiming time of Focused Fire is reduced by 50% 2 AP Quickfire Expert The critical chance and critical damage of Red Hood’s ranged attack combo is increased by 15% 3 AP

Gotham Knights: Red Hood Brawler Skill Tree

Upgrade Brawler Skill Tree Ability Point Cost Human Bomb When Red Hood throws an enemy he attaches a concussion mine to them that explodes when shot 3 AP Large Grab Red Hood can perform grab moves on large enemies 1 AP Extended Grab Window Enemies can now be grabbed at 50% health or less 1 AP Human Bomb Enhanced Increases damage and radius of the concussion mine explosion 2 AP Grip Expertise Increases Red Hood’s damage when performing a grab move by 10% 1 AP Iron Grip Grabbing an enemy prevents Red Hood from being interrupted by most attacks 2 AP Human Bomb Multiplied Detonating the concussion mine deploys six additional concussion proximity mines on the ground 2 AP

Gotham Knights: Red Hood Vengeance Skill Tree

Upgrade Vengeance Skill Tree Ability Point Cost Coup De Grace Red Hood inflicts 10% more damage on enemies with 30% health or less 1 AP Freak Justice Increases Red Hood’s damage by 15% and critical damage by 5% when fighting freaks 1 AP Regulator Justice Increases Red Hood’s damage by 15% and critical damage by 5% when fighting the Regulators 2 AP Mob Justice Increases Red Hood’s damage by 15% and critical damage by 5% when fighting the Mob 2 AP Combined Fire Red Hood and his allies inflict increased damage when focused on a single target. Only applies to ranged attack combos and precision aim 2 AP Unrestricted Fire After using Two-Fisted Reload, Red Hood can shoot unlimited rounds for a short period of time 2 AP Double Vortex After using Two-Fisted Reload, Red Hood shoots double the number of rounds for a short period of time 2 AP

Gotham Knights: Red Hood Knighthood Skill Tree

Upgrade Knighthood Skill Tree Ability Point Cost Mystical Leap Red Hood traverses through the air using spirit platforms Unlocked via the Knighthood questline Ranged Terror Every shot that knocks out a target inflicts Fear in nearby enemies 1 AP Weak Spot Damage + Increases Red Hood’s damage by 15% and critical damage by 5% when fighting the Regulators 1 AP Grab Dread Grabbing a target inflicts Fear in nearby enemies 1 AP Combat Mastery Increases the number of attacks in Red Hood’s ranged attack combo by 1. The last hit is a knockdown 2 AP Ducra’s Training Mystical Rounds requires 50% less time to lock on targets 3 AP Shadow Vengeance Mystical rounds shoot two rounds instead of one 2 AP

And there you have it – that is Red Hood’s Skill Tree explained. For more about the game, be sure to check some other tips and guides:

