Gotham Knights: Red Hood Skill Tree explained

Gotham Knights
red hood in gotham knightsWarner Brother Montréal

Gotham Knights features different Skill Trees for Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood. You’ll need to master them all to make your Knight a powerful hero. Here is Red Hood’s Skill Tree explained in Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights is here and the entire Bat-Family is out for justice. Over the course of the game, you’ll unlock new suits – but your hero will need some serious upgrades too.

It won’t be long before you discover that each hero has their own Skill Tree, which will grant you several abilities for the heat of battle.

With four heroes to choose from, Red Hood is a powerhouse brawler. Here’s everything you need to know about Red Hood’s Skill Tree.

Gotham Knights: Red Hood’s Skill Tree upgrades

Jason Todd aka Red Hood is a legend in the Batman mythos. Equipped with unrelenting strength and bombastic sidearms, Red Hood isn’t to be underestimated.

Red Hood’s Skill Tree is divided into four sections: MarksmanBrawlerVengeance and Knighthood. You’ll also need to grind for Ability Points, which are gained through completing sidequests, crimes, and the story.

Gotham Knights: Red Hood Marksman Skill Tree

UpgradeMarksman Skill TreeAbility Point Cost
Perfect EvadeRed Hood performs a perfectly timed evade that generates Momentum and allows for a perfect attack follow-up 1 AP
Critical ExpertiseIncreases Red Hood’s critical damage by 20%1 AP
Focused FireRed Hood can aim longer at a target to deal 4x more damage1 AP
Lucky Rounds Every round Red Hood shoots has a small chance to deal 5x damage. Only applies to ranged attacks and precision aim2 AP
Precise StrikesIncreases Red Hood’s chance of landing a critical hit by 10%2 AP
Focused Fire +Aiming time of Focused Fire is reduced by 50%2 AP
Quickfire ExpertThe critical chance and critical damage of Red Hood’s ranged attack combo is increased by 15%3 AP

Gotham Knights: Red Hood Brawler Skill Tree

UpgradeBrawler Skill TreeAbility Point Cost
Human BombWhen Red Hood throws an enemy he attaches a concussion mine to them that explodes when shot3 AP
Large GrabRed Hood can perform grab moves on large enemies1 AP
Extended Grab WindowEnemies can now be grabbed at 50% health or less1 AP
Human Bomb EnhancedIncreases damage and radius of the concussion mine explosion 2 AP
Grip ExpertiseIncreases Red Hood’s damage when performing a grab move by 10%1 AP
Iron GripGrabbing an enemy prevents Red Hood from being interrupted by most attacks2 AP
Human Bomb MultipliedDetonating the concussion mine deploys six additional concussion proximity mines on the ground2 AP

Gotham Knights: Red Hood Vengeance Skill Tree

UpgradeVengeance Skill TreeAbility Point Cost
Coup De GraceRed Hood inflicts 10% more damage on enemies with 30% health or less1 AP
Freak JusticeIncreases Red Hood’s damage by 15% and critical damage by 5% when fighting freaks1 AP
Regulator JusticeIncreases Red Hood’s damage by 15% and critical damage by 5% when fighting the Regulators2 AP
Mob JusticeIncreases Red Hood’s damage by 15% and critical damage by 5% when fighting the Mob 2 AP
Combined FireRed Hood and his allies inflict increased damage when focused on a single target. Only applies to ranged attack combos and precision aim2 AP
Unrestricted FireAfter using Two-Fisted Reload, Red Hood can shoot unlimited rounds for a short period of time2 AP
Double VortexAfter using Two-Fisted Reload, Red Hood shoots double the number of rounds for a short period of time2 AP

Gotham Knights: Red Hood Knighthood Skill Tree

UpgradeKnighthood Skill TreeAbility Point Cost
Mystical LeapRed Hood traverses through the air using spirit platformsUnlocked via the Knighthood questline
Ranged TerrorEvery shot that knocks out a target inflicts Fear in nearby enemies1 AP
Weak Spot Damage +Increases Red Hood’s damage by 15% and critical damage by 5% when fighting the Regulators1 AP
Grab DreadGrabbing a target inflicts Fear in nearby enemies1 AP
Combat MasteryIncreases the number of attacks in Red Hood’s ranged attack combo by 1. The last hit is a knockdown2 AP
Ducra’s TrainingMystical Rounds requires 50% less time to lock on targets3 AP
Shadow VengeanceMystical rounds shoot two rounds instead of one2 AP

And there you have it – that is Red Hood’s Skill Tree explained. For more about the game, be sure to check some other tips and guides:

