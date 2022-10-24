Gotham Knights: Robin Skill Tree explained

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Gotham Knights features different Skill Trees for Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood. You’ll need to master them all to make your Knight a powerful hero. Here is Robin’s Skill Tree explained in Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights is here and you can’t save Gotham City on your own. Over the course of the game, you’ll unlock new suits – but your hero will need some serious upgrades too.

It won’t be long before you discover that each hero has their own Skill Tree, which will grant you several abilities for the heat of battle.

With four heroes to choose from, Robin is a superb stealth beast. Here’s everything you need to know about Robin’s Skill Tree.

Contents

Gotham Knights: Robin’s Skill Tree upgrades

Tim Drake aka Robin could become your favorite Knight to play as. Armed with lightning-fast reflexes and a devastating staff, Robin can defeat an onslaught of enemies.

Robin’s Skill Tree is divided into four sections: Slugger, Shadow, Tinerking and Knighthood. You’ll also need to grind for Ability Points, which are gained through completing sidequests, crimes, and the story.

Gotham Knights: Robin Slugger Skill Tree

Upgrade Slugger Skill Tree Ability Point Cost Perfect Evade Robin performs a perfectly timed evade that generates Momentum and allows for a Perfect Attack follow-up 1 AP Critical Expertise Increases Robin’s critical damage by 20% 1 AP Elemental Decoy When attacked, Robin’s decoy inflicts a large amount of Elemental Effect damage on the attacking enemy 1 AP Back Damage + Robin deals 20% more damage when attacking enemies from behind 2 AP Precise Strikes Increases Nightwing’s chance of landing a Critical hit by 10% 2 AP Exploding Decoy Robin’s decoy explodes leaving behind elemental residue that deals elemental effect damage to any enemy that walks into it 2 AP Elemental Focus Robin’s critical damage and chance of landing a critical hit increases by 20% on targets with an active elemental effect 3 AP

Gotham Knights: Robin Shadow Skill Tree

Upgrade Shadow Skill Tree Ability Point Cost Light Footed Robin produces no sound while running and moves faster while crouched (does not apply while sprinting) 1 AP Stealth Damage + Robin’s melee and ranged attack damage is increased by 10% while undetected. Robin’s takedown and stealth strike damage is increased by 20% when undetected 1 AP Turnabout Takedown Robin can perform takedowns and stealth strikes on large enemies 3 AP Vantage Hanging Takedown Robin can perform a special takedown that suspends enemies from a vantage point 1 AP Reduced Visual Stim Robin is harder to spot and enemies take longer to notice him 2 AP Vantage Hanging Takedown Mine Performing a vantage hanging takedown also drops a proximity mine that lures enemies 2 AP Shadow Renewal Successful takedowns restore 25% of Robin’s health 2 AP

Gotham Knights: Robin Tinkering Skill Tree

Upgrade Tinkering Skill Tree Ability Point Cost Elemental Charge Elemental effect build-up inflicted by Robin is increased 25% faster 1 AP Sticky Pellet In precision aim, Robin’s pellet can stick to surfaces, creating a temporary mine. Placing a second mine deactivates the first. 1 AP Sticky Pellets X3 Robin can place up to 3 sticky pellets at once 2 AP Enhanced Sticky Pellets Sticky Pellets inflict 33% more damage and last up to 10 seconds 2 AP Elemental Resistance Robin’s elemental effect resistance increases by 40% 2 AP Elemental Burst When Robin deals elemental damage, he gains a 5% chance of dealing additional elemental damage in an area. Elemental burst also reduces enemies’ elemental effect resistance by 50% for 10 seconds 2 AP Enhanced Elemental Effects Elemental effects inflicted by Robin last twice as long 2 AP

Gotham Knights: Knighthood Skill Tree

Upgrade Knighthood Skill Tree Ability Point Cost Slideways Robin activates and enters a temporary portal, which he can use to relocate to a new position. Unlocked through the Knighthood questline Stealth Takedown + Performing a takedown increases Robin’s damage, critical chance, defense, and elemental build up for 15 seconds 1 AP Aerial Attack Smoke Robin’s aerial attacks are followed by a small cloud of smoke, allowing him to re-enter stealth 1 AP Microbots Cooldown Reduction Robin’s Microbots ability cooldown is reduced by 20%, allowing Robin to call them more often 1 AP Combat Experience Increases the number of attacks in Robin’s melee combo by 1. The last hit is a knockdown 2 AP Slideways Takedown Robin opens a small portal and pulls an enemy through it to perform a takedown (not applicable on bosses). In AR Mode, hold ranged attack while aiming at an enemy. Must be in stealth and in an unobstructed space 2 AP Microbot Target + Robin improved the particle accelerator in the microbots’ core engine. He can now call five microbots instead of three 2 AP

And there you have it – that is Robin’s Skill Tree explained. For more about the game, be sure to check some other tips and guides:

Gotham Knights: Nightwing Skill Tree | Gotham Knights: Batgirl Skill Tree | Gotham Knights suits: All Transmogs and Colorways | How to use Modchips and Gear tiers explained | Gotham Knights ending explained | How to play Gotham Knights co-op mode | Can you play Gotham Knights on Steam Deck? | Everything about Gotham Knights Heroic Assault | Gotham Knights PC requirements | Gotham Knights cross-platform support