All Gotham Knights voice actors: Full character cast

Set in the biggest version of Gotham so far, here are all the actors who voice the vigilantes and villains in the absence of Batman in Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knight is one of the most anticipated games of 2022. After the Dark Knight’s demise, his sidekicks Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Batgirl have teamed up to save Gotham from the hands of the corrupt.

Aside from these four heroes, the game also features some classic Batman allies and villains, and many of these characters are voiced by well-known artists.

If you’re wondering who the voice actors are, our list has everyone you need to know.

Contents

All Gotham Knights voice actors: Full cast

The entire Gotham Knights roster is divided into heroes, villains, support characters, and extras. There are more than 10 characters in the game and here’s a rundown of all of its voice actors:

Alfred Pennyworth – Gildart Jackson

Fandom Alfred’s contribution to Bruce’s life is priceless.

Gildart Jackson has voiced Alfred Pennyworth in the game. Before joining Gotham Knights, he lent his voice to multiple characters in Star Wars: The Old Republic along with several TV shows like Castlevania, Tom and Jerry’s Summer Holidays, and more.

Batgirl – America Young

Fandom Commissioner Gordon’s daughter, Barbara, took up the intel of Batgirl.

If you are familiar with Barbie movies and TV shows, then you would definitely recognize this voice actor. America Young has been the go-to actor for Barbie ‘Malibu’ Roberts on numerous occasions and has even lent her voice for several Monster High projects in the past.

In Gotham Knights, she is the one behind the voice of Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl.

Batman/Bruce Wayne – Michael Antonakos & Marios Gavrilis

Fandom Batman is dead in the game.

Michael Antonakos is the one who voiced Batman in Gotham Knights. He has ventured into the world of video games with Assassins’s Creed: Odyssey where he voiced Alexios, followed by Subnautica: Below Zero and Far Cry 6. Marios Gavrilis has also voiced Batman but in German.

Clayface – Brian Keane

After starring in popular video games and TV series like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Love, Death & Robots, Brian Keane is back to voice Clayface in Gotham Knights.

Harley Quinn – Kari Wahlgren

Warner Brothers Harley Quinn is one of the most iconic Batman villains of all time.

Hailing from Kansas, Kari Wahlgren is the voice actor of Harley Quinn in Gotham Knights. She has starred in several popular TV shows like Rick and Morty, I Am Groot, Young Justice, Teen Titans Go!, and a lot more.

Mr Freeze – Donald Chang

Fandom How many of you remember Mr Freeze from 1997’s Batman & Robin movie?

Donald Chang is the voice actor of Mr Freeze in Gotham Knights. One of his latest stints was voicing Hwang Jun-ho in the English version of Squid Game.

Nightwing – Christopher Sean

Fandom Nightwing is in a league of its own.

Christopher Sean has always been closely related to the video game industry. Before taking up the role of Nightwing’s voice actor in the game, he voiced characters in some of the most popular gaming titles like Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Fallout 76, and more.

Penguin – Elias Toufexis

Fandom Penguin is also a classic Batman villian.

Elias Toufexis is the person who has voiced this iconic Batman villain, The Penguin. Apart from Gotham Knights, some of his latest stints based in the video game industry include Horizon Forbidden West, Saints Row, Back 4 Blood, and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Red Hood – Stephen Oyoung

Fandom Red Hood is a violent vigilante in the comics.

Red Hood in Gotham Knights is voiced by none other than Stephen Oyoung, the same person who also voiced Martin Li or Mister Negative in Marvel’s Spider-Man. GhostWire: Tokyo and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are some of his latest works in the gaming industry.

Robin – Sloane Morgan Siegel

Fandom Robin first appeared in comics in the year 1940.

Sloane Morgan Siegel has voiced Tim Drake aka Robin in the game. Born in Washington, D.C., Sloane has also worked for some popular TV shows like Modern Family and Dwight in Shining Armor.

Talia Al Ghul – Mylène Dinh-Robic

Mylène Dinh-Robic is the one who has voiced Ra’s Al Ghul’s daughter, Talia, in Gotham Knights. She has also lent her voice to several other games like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Outriders, The Outer Worlds, and more.

Talon – Gabriel Pages

Fandom Talon is one of the most notorious Batman villains of all time.

Talon is an Assassin in the Court of Owls and this character has been voiced by Gabriel Pages in the game.

While there are some more characters present in Gotham Knights, their voice actors are currently unknown. We will update this section with all the artists as soon as we get the details.

So, there you have it – that’s the entire cast of actors who voiced different characters in Gotham Knights. For more about the game, be sure to check our Gotham Knights hub to keep yourself updated with all the latest news.