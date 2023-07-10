Goddess of Victory Nikke redeem codes (July 2023): How to get free Gems & Recruit Vouchers

Goddess of Victory Nikke codes can help give you an advantage on the battlefield, so here are the latest item rewards for July 2023.

Goddess of Victory Nikke features a large roster of characters that can be unlocked via the game’s banners. However, unlocking the best units and purchasing various customizations can require a lot of in-game resources. This is particularly true if you’re after rare weapons that can give you an edge over your opponents.

Fortunately, like other popular gacha games, Goddess of Victory Nikke gives out free codes that reward players with Gems, Recruit vouchers, and Credit boxes. So, if you’re after some freebies, then be sure to check out the latest Goddess of Victory Nikke codes.

Goddess of Victory Nikke redeem codes (July 2023)

LEVEL INFINITE There are plenty of Goddess of Victory Nikke codes to redeem.

The current list of Goddess of Victory Nikke codes can be found below. These are confirmed to be working as of July 10, 2023.

Make sure to check back weekly for all the latest updates, as we’ll keep you informed about any new code drops (or any that expire) as they happen.

CODE ITEMS THAILAND07NYA08NK 100 Gems PUSACAT 100 Gems NIKKESUMMERTIME 100 Gems NIKKESUMMER2023 100 Gems SM01NKBW06THAI23 100 Gems nikkemysgpagelaunch 100 Gems WABBITLAVEET 100 Gems 1f4a41gld773 200 Gems F4R14A4FV211 100 Gems HAPPY6MONTHS 300 Gems, 1x Battle Data Set, 1x Core Dust, 1x Credit, 5x Ultra Boost Module, 1x Recruit Voucher, 1x Skill Manual Box Nikke180daysFreeGifts 4h Credit box nikkehalfanniv 100 Gems LoveUCommander2023 100 Gems NIKKESAKURA 100 Gems PINKPETALS 100 Gems TH03LOVEBiSCUIT 100 Gems TEACHMEHOWTOD0GGIE 100 Gems NK02V14DG 100 Gems gawkgawk3000 100 Gems NIKKEFOR2023 100 Gems NIKKEPC 100 Gems NIKKESPECIALGIFT 150 Gems BEMYCOMMANDER 1x Recruit Voucher NIKKEGIFT Free Rewards NIKKE Free Rewards nikke777 Gem 100x NIKKE1104 Free Rewards NIKKEGame8Vtuber 100 Gems NIKKEXMASEU 1x Standard NIKKE47CAMPAIGN Free Rewards NIKKEFORYOU 2H Credit Box 1x HA17X5DU 100 Gems NIKKEXMAS 100Gems Nikke2023 100 Gems NikkeSurprise 100 Gems NIKKEKR 300 Gems, Recruit Voucher NIKKENEWYEAR 100 Gems NIKKETIMAEUSS 150 Gems

How to redeem Goddess of Victory Nikke codes

LEVEL INFINITE Redeeming Goddess of Victory Nikke codes is easy.

After you finish the four phases of the tutorial in Goddess of Victory Nikke, you will gain the ability to redeem codes. The button for the CD-Key Redemption Portal becomes accessible at this point, enabling you to redeem these codes.

In order to redeem Goddess of Victory Nikke codes, simply follow these steps:

Launch Goddess of Victory Nikke.

Complete up to stage 4 of the tutorial.

Tap on the squares on the top right side of your screen.

Select the ‘ Notice ’ button.

’ button. Scroll down and select the ‘ CD-Key Redemption Portal ’ button.

’ button. Enter an active code from the list above.

Click the ‘Redeem Now’ button.

Once you’ve followed the above instructions, all your free rewards will be credited to your account.

All expired Goddess of Victory Nikke codes

Here are all the expired Goddess of Victory Nikke codes that cannot be redeemed in-game any longer:

EXPIRED CODE ITEMS NIKKENO1 Free Rewards CRNIKKE Recruit Voucher x1 IGOTNIKKE x3 Recruit Voucher 1104NIKKETH Free Rewards NIKKECONGRAT11 Free Rewards NIKKE11CONGRAT Free Rewards CONGRATNIKKE11 Free Rewards NIKKECONGRAT04 Free Rewards NIKKE2022 100 Gems NIKKELUV 100 Gems NIKKENO1 100 Gems MYNIKKE 150 Gems NIKKE1104 Free Rewards LAUNCHNIKKE11 Free Rewards NIKKE Free Rewards NIKKELAUNCH04 Free Rewards NIKKE04CONGRAT Free Rewards CONGRATNIKKE04 Free Rewards

So, there you have it, that’s every available code in Goddess of Victory Nikke. Make sure you check back here regularly for the latest updates.