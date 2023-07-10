Goddess of Victory Nikke redeem codes (July 2023): How to get free Gems & Recruit Vouchers
Goddess of Victory Nikke codes can help give you an advantage on the battlefield, so here are the latest item rewards for July 2023.
Goddess of Victory Nikke features a large roster of characters that can be unlocked via the game’s banners. However, unlocking the best units and purchasing various customizations can require a lot of in-game resources. This is particularly true if you’re after rare weapons that can give you an edge over your opponents.
Fortunately, like other popular gacha games, Goddess of Victory Nikke gives out free codes that reward players with Gems, Recruit vouchers, and Credit boxes. So, if you’re after some freebies, then be sure to check out the latest Goddess of Victory Nikke codes.
Contents
- Goddess of Victory Nikke redeem codes (July 2023)
- How to redeem Goddess of Victory Nikke codes
- All expired Goddess of Victory Nikke codes
Goddess of Victory Nikke redeem codes (July 2023)
The current list of Goddess of Victory Nikke codes can be found below. These are confirmed to be working as of July 10, 2023.
Make sure to check back weekly for all the latest updates, as we’ll keep you informed about any new code drops (or any that expire) as they happen.
|CODE
|ITEMS
|THAILAND07NYA08NK
|100 Gems
|PUSACAT
|100 Gems
|NIKKESUMMERTIME
|100 Gems
|NIKKESUMMER2023
|100 Gems
|SM01NKBW06THAI23
|100 Gems
|nikkemysgpagelaunch
|100 Gems
|WABBITLAVEET
|100 Gems
|1f4a41gld773
|200 Gems
|F4R14A4FV211
|100 Gems
|HAPPY6MONTHS
|300 Gems, 1x Battle Data Set, 1x Core Dust, 1x Credit, 5x Ultra Boost Module, 1x Recruit Voucher, 1x Skill Manual Box
|Nikke180daysFreeGifts
|4h Credit box
|nikkehalfanniv
|100 Gems
|LoveUCommander2023
|100 Gems
|NIKKESAKURA
|100 Gems
|PINKPETALS
|100 Gems
|TH03LOVEBiSCUIT
|100 Gems
|TEACHMEHOWTOD0GGIE
|100 Gems
|NK02V14DG
|100 Gems
|gawkgawk3000
|100 Gems
|NIKKEFOR2023
|100 Gems
|NIKKEPC
|100 Gems
|NIKKESPECIALGIFT
|150 Gems
|BEMYCOMMANDER
|1x Recruit Voucher
|NIKKEGIFT
|Free Rewards
|NIKKE
|Free Rewards
|nikke777
|Gem 100x
|NIKKE1104
|Free Rewards
|NIKKEGame8Vtuber
|100 Gems
|NIKKEXMASEU
|1x Standard
|NIKKE47CAMPAIGN
|Free Rewards
|NIKKEFORYOU
|2H Credit Box 1x
|HA17X5DU
|100 Gems
|NIKKEXMAS
|100Gems
|Nikke2023
|100 Gems
|NikkeSurprise
|100 Gems
|NIKKEKR
|300 Gems, Recruit Voucher
|NIKKENEWYEAR
|100 Gems
|NIKKETIMAEUSS
|150 Gems
How to redeem Goddess of Victory Nikke codes
After you finish the four phases of the tutorial in Goddess of Victory Nikke, you will gain the ability to redeem codes. The button for the CD-Key Redemption Portal becomes accessible at this point, enabling you to redeem these codes.
In order to redeem Goddess of Victory Nikke codes, simply follow these steps:
- Launch Goddess of Victory Nikke.
- Complete up to stage 4 of the tutorial.
- Tap on the squares on the top right side of your screen.
- Select the ‘Notice’ button.
- Scroll down and select the ‘CD-Key Redemption Portal’ button.
- Enter an active code from the list above.
- Click the ‘Redeem Now’ button.
Once you’ve followed the above instructions, all your free rewards will be credited to your account.
All expired Goddess of Victory Nikke codes
Here are all the expired Goddess of Victory Nikke codes that cannot be redeemed in-game any longer:
|EXPIRED CODE
|ITEMS
|NIKKENO1
|Free Rewards
|CRNIKKE
|Recruit Voucher x1
|IGOTNIKKE
|x3 Recruit Voucher
|1104NIKKETH
|Free Rewards
|NIKKECONGRAT11
|Free Rewards
|NIKKE11CONGRAT
|Free Rewards
|CONGRATNIKKE11
|Free Rewards
|NIKKECONGRAT04
|Free Rewards
|NIKKE2022
|100 Gems
|NIKKELUV
|100 Gems
|NIKKENO1
|100 Gems
|MYNIKKE
|150 Gems
|NIKKE1104
|Free Rewards
|LAUNCHNIKKE11
|Free Rewards
|NIKKE
|Free Rewards
|NIKKELAUNCH04
|Free Rewards
|NIKKE04CONGRAT
|Free Rewards
|CONGRATNIKKE04
|Free Rewards
So, there you have it, that’s every available code in Goddess of Victory Nikke. Make sure you check back here regularly for the latest updates.