Gaming

Goddess of Victory Nikke redeem codes (July 2023): How to get free Gems & Recruit Vouchers

Goddess of Victory Nikke charactersLEVEL INFINITE

Goddess of Victory Nikke codes can help give you an advantage on the battlefield, so here are the latest item rewards for July 2023. 

Goddess of Victory Nikke features a large roster of characters that can be unlocked via the game’s banners. However, unlocking the best units and purchasing various customizations can require a lot of in-game resources. This is particularly true if you’re after rare weapons that can give you an edge over your opponents. 

Fortunately, like other popular gacha games, Goddess of Victory Nikke gives out free codes that reward players with Gems, Recruit vouchers, and Credit boxes. So, if you’re after some freebies, then be sure to check out the latest Goddess of Victory Nikke codes. 

Contents

Goddess of Victory Nikke redeem codes (July 2023)

There are plenty of Goddess of Victory Nikke codes to redeem.

The current list of Goddess of Victory Nikke codes can be found below. These are confirmed to be working as of July 10, 2023.

Make sure to check back weekly for all the latest updates, as we’ll keep you informed about any new code drops (or any that expire) as they happen.

CODEITEMS
THAILAND07NYA08NK100 Gems
PUSACAT 100 Gems
NIKKESUMMERTIME 100 Gems
NIKKESUMMER2023100 Gems
SM01NKBW06THAI23 100 Gems
nikkemysgpagelaunch100 Gems
WABBITLAVEET100 Gems
1f4a41gld773 200 Gems
F4R14A4FV211100 Gems
HAPPY6MONTHS300 Gems, 1x Battle Data Set, 1x Core Dust, 1x Credit, 5x Ultra Boost Module, 1x Recruit Voucher, 1x Skill Manual Box
Nikke180daysFreeGifts 4h Credit box
nikkehalfanniv 100 Gems
LoveUCommander2023100 Gems
NIKKESAKURA 100 Gems
PINKPETALS100 Gems
TH03LOVEBiSCUIT100 Gems
TEACHMEHOWTOD0GGIE100 Gems
NK02V14DG100 Gems
gawkgawk3000100 Gems
NIKKEFOR2023100 Gems
NIKKEPC100 Gems
NIKKESPECIALGIFT 150 Gems
BEMYCOMMANDER1x Recruit Voucher
NIKKEGIFTFree Rewards
NIKKE Free Rewards
nikke777Gem 100x
NIKKE1104Free Rewards
NIKKEGame8Vtuber100 Gems
NIKKEXMASEU1x Standard
NIKKE47CAMPAIGNFree Rewards
NIKKEFORYOU2H Credit Box 1x
HA17X5DU100 Gems
NIKKEXMAS 100Gems
Nikke2023100 Gems
NikkeSurprise100 Gems
NIKKEKR300 Gems, Recruit Voucher
NIKKENEWYEAR100 Gems
NIKKETIMAEUSS150 Gems

How to redeem Goddess of Victory Nikke codes

Redeeming Goddess of Victory Nikke codes is easy.

After you finish the four phases of the tutorial in Goddess of Victory Nikke, you will gain the ability to redeem codes. The button for the CD-Key Redemption Portal becomes accessible at this point, enabling you to redeem these codes.

In order to redeem Goddess of Victory Nikke codes, simply follow these steps:

  • Launch Goddess of Victory Nikke.
  • Complete up to stage 4 of the tutorial.
  • Tap on the squares on the top right side of your screen.
  • Select the ‘Notice’ button.
  • Scroll down and select the ‘CD-Key Redemption Portal’ button.
  • Enter an active code from the list above.
  • Click the ‘Redeem Now’ button.

Once you’ve followed the above instructions, all your free rewards will be credited to your account. 

All expired Goddess of Victory Nikke codes

Here are all the expired Goddess of Victory Nikke codes that cannot be redeemed in-game any longer:

EXPIRED CODEITEMS
NIKKENO1Free Rewards
CRNIKKERecruit Voucher x1
IGOTNIKKEx3 Recruit Voucher
1104NIKKETHFree Rewards
NIKKECONGRAT11Free Rewards
NIKKE11CONGRATFree Rewards
CONGRATNIKKE11 Free Rewards
NIKKECONGRAT04Free Rewards
NIKKE2022100 Gems
NIKKELUV100 Gems
NIKKENO1100 Gems
MYNIKKE150 Gems
NIKKE1104Free Rewards
LAUNCHNIKKE11Free Rewards
NIKKEFree Rewards
NIKKELAUNCH04Free Rewards
NIKKE04CONGRATFree Rewards
CONGRATNIKKE04Free Rewards

So, there you have it, that’s every available code in Goddess of Victory Nikke. Make sure you check back here regularly for the latest updates. 

