God of War Ragnarok release date and special editions revealed

Sam Smith . 6 hours ago

Sony and Santa Monica Studio have finally confirmed a release date for God of War Ragnarok, the fifth main chapter in the God of War series – and there’s not long to wait.

Kratos fans have been waiting for a sequel to 2018’s God of War for what seems like an eternity, but the wait is almost over as it’s been confirmed that Ragnarok is out on November 9, 2022, for PS5 and PS4.

The news will come as a relief to many fans of the series who were concerned that the game would face further delays. You can check out the official announcement on Twitter below:

The 2018 game was a soft reboot of sorts and saw the series protagonist, the former Greek God of War, Kratos, leave his homeland and violent past behind for a quiet retirement in Scandanavia.

Here he started a new family and raised a son called Atreus. However, once the Norse gods discovered that an infamous god-slayer had married into their extended family, all hell would break loose which may lead to Ragnarok – aka, the end of days.

Santa Monica Studio Kratos and Atreus face down a giant wolf in GoW Ragnarok.

God of War Collector’s Edition

The studio will be holding an official unboxing event for God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition featuring Thor actor Ryan Hurst along with Santa Monica Studio’s Art Director Rafael Grassetti.

The event will reveal the upcoming pre-order bonuses, before the pre-orders become available on July 15, 2022 at 10:00 am ET.

We’ll be sure to cover everything that’s revealed at the event. Until then, we can all be thankful we have a God of War Ragnarok release date – look forward to hearing Kratos’ gravelly voice again.