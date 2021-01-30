 Gloomwood devs promise Bloodborne-inspired DLC if Dogecoin hits $1 - Dexerto
Gloomwood devs promise Bloodborne-inspired DLC if Dogecoin hits $1

Published: 30/Jan/2021

by Luke Edwards
New Blood Interactive

The developers of horror game Gloomwood have promised a Bloodborne-inspired DLC if the meme cryptocurrency dogecoin hits the value of $1.

Everybody knows about the insanity going on with GameStop on the New York Stock Exchange, where a bunch of redditors have forced a hedge fund into paying extortionate money for a comparatively worthless stock.

Well, this development has inspired a new trend: investing in dogecoin. Originally designed by two software engineers as a joke, dogecoin is used to donate money to people on social media, and is derived from the ‘doge’ meme.

But with memes and the financial sector closer than ever, investors have decided to pump up the value of dogecoin. Before January, it had never really reached values greater than a penny. On January 29, it hit 50¢, before plummeting to around 3¢.

Doge Meme
Photo: Atsuko Sato
The Doge meme inspired a new kind of cryptocurrency.

Dogecoin could inspire new Gloomwood DLC

Amid this lunacy, New Blood Interactive, the creators of horror FPS Gloomwood, have announced their intention to create a Bloodborne and Blood-inspired DLC.

“If dogecoin hits $1 Gloomwood will get a DLC inspired by Blood’s Cryptic Passage and Bloodborne’s The Old Hunters,” he said.

He jokingly urged fans not to tell co-developer David Szymanski about the promise, explaining, “he’ll be mad.”

Fortunately for Rogers, Szymanski was fully on board with the idea. “I can’t wait for New Blood to go bankrupt tomorrow because of dogecoin,” he tweeted. “Literally the most on-brand way to go out.”

While a free demo is available, Gloomwood is yet to be released in full. Still, this hasn’t stopped fans from urging people to buy up dogecoin in a bid to make this idea a reality.

Gloomwood already derives heavily from 90’s horror titles like Blood, and includes parallels to Bloodborne in terms of settings and themes, so it would be interesting to see what this new DLC would add.

Of course, dogecoin has to reach $1; whether it actually will is another matter.

FIFA

Aston Villa’s John McGinn has ICON & TOTY stacked FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Published: 30/Jan/2021

by Joe Craven
John McGinn 99 card on Dexerto background
EA/FIFA Rosters

FIFA 21 FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Aston Villa and Scotland star John McGinn has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed, and it’s stacked with ICONs and recently released Team of the Year cards. There’s no room for his Villa teammate Jack Grealish, though. 

Following their narrow escape from relegation last season, Aston Villa have captivated many Premier League neutrals with their attacking – and often successful – brand of football. The memorable 7-2 win over Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has been the pick of the bunch, but their massively improved form has impressed many.

Central to the improved form (quite literally) is John McGinn, one of Villa’s players who has made the transition from the Championship to the Premier League look seamless.

The Scot can be found in midfield alongside Ross Barkley and Douglas Luiz, churning out the kind of consistent performances the Villains were crying out for last season.

John McGinn in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
McGinn’s not got a spot on face in FIFA, but its better than others.

It seems that McGinn is spending some of his downtime playing FIFA 21, and he came up against one Redditor in FUT Champions Weekend League. The Reddit user – ‘andy1717‘ – joked that they were already struggling on Weekend League, and the sight of McGinn’s team would not be welcome.

There are 7 ICONs in the Scot’s team, including 95 OVR Pele. He’s joined by fellow Brazilians R9 Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos.

If that wasn’t enough, McGinn’s own 99-rated pro player card is partnered with Ruud Gullit, with TOTY Van Dijk and Kylian Mbappe also in the mix. It’s one of the best teams we’ve seen from any pro player, with very few areas genuinely open to improvement.

His full FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is as follows:

  • GK: Edwin van der Sar – 89
  • RB: Carlos Alberto – 90
  • CB: Kyle Walker – 86
  • CB: Virgil Van Dijk – 96
  • LB: Roberto Carlos – 91
  • CDM: John McGinn – 99
  • CDM: Ruud Gullit – 90
  • CAM: Pele – 95
  • CAM: Kylian Mbappe – 97
  • ST: Ronaldo – 94
  • ST: Emilio Butragueño – 92

Having a stinker at 6-11 this WL and EA matches me up against John McGinn, thanks guys big help 😭😂 from FIFA

The Redditor joked that EA weren’t helping them through their already tough Weekend League, and confirmed that McGinn ran riot with his legends.

“How it went: about 3-0 down within 20 minutes, nearly scored myself with Owen 1-on-1 with the keeper but my player selection wouldn’t let me get off Danny Ings,” he said. “Very downhill from there, 6-0 within 45 mins so he paused. Determined to score so I carried on but then he stopped playing to let me score with Danny Ings and then I left. GG.”

As the saying goes, you can’t win them all.