Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree leaks unearth yet another poison swamp

Ethan Dean
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC Deathblight SwampFromSoftware/Bandai Namco

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is nearly here and as it draws closer, leaks are becoming more prevalent. The latest one gives us a closer look at the next poison swamp as well as some other stunning locations.

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC might just be one of the most anticipated expansions of all time. After what felt like an eternity of waiting, FromSoftware delivered a trailer that set the internet abuzz with speculation about new weapon types and potential bosses.

The more recent story trailer gave us a glimpse at what we could expect but in true FromSoftware fashion, nothing has been spelled out. So much so that players aren’t even certain Sites of Grace will appear in Shadow of the Erdtree.

One thing that you can be certain of is that we’ll be getting a new poison swamp because Hidetaka Miyazaki is at the helm. We caught a glimpse of it in the first trailer for Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC but new leaks posted on Korean message board Ruliweb give us an exciting new detail.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree possible bossFromSoftware
This new poison swamp dungeon in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC could be where we find this fellow.

While the images themselves are secondary photos of a computer screen that dim the quality a bit, there’s still much to be gleaned. The endpoint of this new poison swamp appears to be a new Legacy Dungeon of sorts with a distinctly Carian look to it.

Whether this is the dreaded Death Blight swamp that fans have been cowering about is uncertain but the water at the base of this new dungeon is definitely tainted. At the very least, the golden flowers surrounding the swamp shown in another image don’t look like the Dewkissed Herba used to create the Rejuvenating Boluses that cure Death Blight. Hopefully, that’s a good sign.

The other images shared in this Shadow of the Erdtree leak are a little less grim. Standouts include serene waterfalls at the base of the great twisted tree shown off in the key art, and a better look at that peaceful meadow with glowing blue flowers seen in trailers.

We’re less than a month out from the launch of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC on June 21, 2024. However, If you want to see these new locations for yourself, you’ll need to defeat Starscourge Radahn and Mogh, Lord of Blood first.

