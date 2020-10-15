 Game Engine dev tears into Dirt 5 on Xbox Series X: "I have no words" - Dexerto
Game Engine dev tears into Dirt 5 on Xbox Series X: “I have no words”

Published: 15/Oct/2020 16:37

by Kieran Bicknell
YouTube: More Cherno

With DIRT 5’s release just around the corner, one game engine developer took to YouTube to tear apart the upcoming rally game.

YouTuber More Cherno is a game engine developer and content creator. Reacting to pre-release gameplay footage of the latest DIRT game for the first time, he had plenty to say about DIRT 5 on the Xbox Series X.

Diving straight in, he admitted he had “not seen the video yet” but given that it was running on next-gen Series X hardware, he “assumed it would look good.”

Immediately it gets off to a bad start. “Why does this look like a Halo game” he jokes, staring at a pre-game loading screen. “I know this is a car game… [but] this environment is ridiculous.”

DIRT 5 environment graphics
YouTube: More Cherno
YouTuber More Cherno was less-than-impressed by the environment in DIRT 5.

More Cherno slams DIRT 5 environment graphics

Before even getting to the main gameplay, Cherno is tearing apart the graphics: “What can anybody say about this… does this look like a next-gen game?” he said mockingly.

Once the gameplay starts, he commented on the cars, saying they look “pretty good” but was confused as to why the ‘finish’ on the paintwork was so dull. He did admit that he ‘gets’ that the game isn’t Need For Speed “with its reflective cars” but would give the car a “seven out of ten, maybe” for its graphics.

It’s clear that the landscape is biggest gripe that he has, saying the environment is “making him dislike the game.” There are some positives within the game system, however. The weather patterns changing draws praise, as do the rain and mud effects on the car as it progresses through the rally stage.

Clip starts at 4:40

DIRT 5 on Xbox Series X

Unfortunately for the team behind DIRT 5, that’s about where the praise ends. The environment looks so bad in fact, that he scalds it saying that it “does not look like a next-generation game… parts of this look like Xbox 360 content!”

As a game developer, Cherno does admit he can see that there may have been issues outside of the dev team’s control. Whether they had to scale back their fidelity or modify the system at the last minute is unclear, but it could be the reason behind the poor environmental graphics.

Summing up, he says: “I don’t like this [the DIRT 5 preview] at all… I have no words.” A strong statement, but with DIRT 5 also being released on PS5 and PC, there is still a chance it will look fantastic.

Sadly, it might not look so good on the Xbox Series X, if this preview footage is anything to go by.

DIRT 5 cars list & classes: Ford Mustang, Mitsubishi Lancer, Porsche 911

Published: 15/Oct/2020 16:11

by David Purcell
Dirt 5 cars list with mustang
Codemaster

Dirt 5

Codemasters have revealed the entire DIRT 5 cars list and vehicle classes for players to look through, including the very best from manufacturers Ford, Porsche, Subaru, as well as some others. 

The game, which has an official release date of October 16, is one of the most highly anticipated in the racing genre. The DIRT community have been without a new title since 2017, when DIRT 4 rolled out on Xbox One.

Their newest project, though, will be the one that bridges the gap between current and next-gen consoles. DIRT 5 will be available on Xbox One to begin with, and will later be available on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, where it’s expected to make a jump up in graphics performance.

We all have our favorite cars to play with – there’s no doubt about that. But, motor junkies will be interested to see how the list of cars this year compares with that of Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo.

DIRT 5 Ford Mustang

Mustang Dirt 5
Codemasters
The Mustang looks better than ever in Dirt 5.

Want to be at the wheel of a beautiful Mustang in DIRT 5? Well, it’s there to be used, so work your way up through the ranks to get it.

DIRT 5 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI

Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI
Codemasters
The Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI will be a car well known by DIRT 4 players.

Having featured in DIRT 4, it will come as no surprise to see this wonderful rally car back where it belongs.

DIRT 5 Porsche 911 R-GT

Dirt 5 Porsche 911 R-GT
Codemasters
This Porsche is ready to rock and roll in DIRT 5.

The Porsche 911 R-GT is another one of those vehicles that’s just great to look at, even with the huge decals.

Now, we might not know what the other new games are bringing exactly, but as far as DIRT 5 is concerned we’re all set.

Here’s the DIRT 5 cars list in full, confirmed by developers, along with their respective vehicle classes.

The DIRT 5 Car List & Classes

  • Ariel Nomad
  • Ariel Nomad Tactical (Super Lites Class – Comes with Amplified edition)
  • Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT4 (Rally GT Class)
  • Aston Martin DBX (Pre Runners Class)
  • Audi TT Safari (Comes with Amplified edition)
  • Brenthel Industries Unlimited Truck (Unlimited Class)
  • Cadillac Escalade 2020 (Pre Runners Class)
  • Citroen C3 R5 (Modern Rally Class)
  • Exomotive Exocet (Super Lites Class)
  • Fiat 131 Abarth Rally (Classic Rally Class)
  • Ford Escort RS Cosworth
  • Ford F-150 Raptor PreRunner by Deberti Design (Pre-Order Bonus)
  • Ford Mustang
  • Ford RS200 (80s Rally Class)
  • Jimco Class 1
  • Jimco Unlimited Truck (Unlimited Class)
  • Laffite G-Tec X-Road (Cross Raid Class)
  • Lancia Stratos
  • Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI (90s Rally Class)
  • Peugeot 208 WRX (Rally Cross Class)
  • Porsche 911 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 911 R-GT (Rally GT Class)
  • Porsche 924 GTS Rallye (Classic Rally Class)
  • Porsche 959 Prodive Rally Raid (80s Rally Class)
  • Subaru Impreza S4 (90s Rally Class)
  • Volkswagen Beetle Rallycross (Comes with Amplified edition)
  • Volkswagen Race Toureg (Cross Raid Class)
  • WS Auto Racing Titan (Formula Off Road Class)

So, there you have it! Those are the cars available in DIRT 5, along with their classes. Which one will you be driving?

