 Dirt 5 cars list and vehicle classes revealedDexerto
DIRT 5 cars list & classes: Ford Mustang, Mitsubishi Lancer, Porsche 911

Published: 15/Oct/2020 16:11

by David Purcell
Dirt 5 cars list with mustang
Codemaster

Dirt 5

Codemasters have revealed the entire DIRT 5 cars list and vehicle classes for players to look through, including the very best from manufacturers Ford, Porsche, Subaru, as well as some others. 

The game, which has an official release date of October 16, is one of the most highly anticipated in the racing genre. The DIRT community have been without a new title since 2017, when DIRT 4 rolled out on Xbox One.

Their newest project, though, will be the one that bridges the gap between current and next-gen consoles. DIRT 5 will be available on Xbox One to begin with, and will later be available on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, where it’s expected to make a jump up in graphics performance.

We all have our favorite cars to play with – there’s no doubt about that. But, motor junkies will be interested to see how the list of cars this year compares with that of Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo.

DIRT 5 Ford Mustang

Mustang Dirt 5
Codemasters
The Mustang looks better than ever in Dirt 5.

Want to be at the wheel of a beautiful Mustang in DIRT 5? Well, it’s there to be used, so work your way up through the ranks to get it.

DIRT 5 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI

Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI
Codemasters
The Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI will be a car well known by DIRT 4 players.

Having featured in DIRT 4, it will come as no surprise to see this wonderful rally car back where it belongs.

DIRT 5 Porsche 911 R-GT

Dirt 5 Porsche 911 R-GT
Codemasters
This Porsche is ready to rock and roll in DIRT 5.

The Porsche 911 R-GT is another one of those vehicles that’s just great to look at, even with the huge decals.

Now, we might not know what the other new games are bringing exactly, but as far as DIRT 5 is concerned we’re all set.

Here’s the DIRT 5 cars list in full, confirmed by developers, along with their respective vehicle classes.

The DIRT 5 Car List & Classes

  • Ariel Nomad
  • Ariel Nomad Tactical (Super Lites Class – Comes with Amplified edition)
  • Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT4 (Rally GT Class)
  • Aston Martin DBX (Pre Runners Class)
  • Audi TT Safari (Comes with Amplified edition)
  • Brenthel Industries Unlimited Truck (Unlimited Class)
  • Cadillac Escalade 2020 (Pre Runners Class)
  • Citroen C3 R5 (Modern Rally Class)
  • Exomotive Exocet (Super Lites Class)
  • Fiat 131 Abarth Rally (Classic Rally Class)
  • Ford Escort RS Cosworth
  • Ford F-150 Raptor PreRunner by Deberti Design (Pre-Order Bonus)
  • Ford Mustang
  • Ford RS200 (80s Rally Class)
  • Jimco Class 1
  • Jimco Unlimited Truck (Unlimited Class)
  • Laffite G-Tec X-Road (Cross Raid Class)
  • Lancia Stratos
  • Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI (90s Rally Class)
  • Peugeot 208 WRX (Rally Cross Class)
  • Porsche 911 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 911 R-GT (Rally GT Class)
  • Porsche 924 GTS Rallye (Classic Rally Class)
  • Porsche 959 Prodive Rally Raid (80s Rally Class)
  • Subaru Impreza S4 (90s Rally Class)
  • Volkswagen Beetle Rallycross (Comes with Amplified edition)
  • Volkswagen Race Toureg (Cross Raid Class)
  • WS Auto Racing Titan (Formula Off Road Class)

So, there you have it! Those are the cars available in DIRT 5, along with their classes. Which one will you be driving?

Cars

Stradman’s dog threatened as feud with WhistlinDiesel escalates

Published: 15/Oct/2020 13:22

by Kieran Bicknell
TheStradman dog threatened
YouTube: Whistlindiesel / Savage Garage

TheStradman

Automotive YouTubers WhistlinDiesel and TheStradman have taken their ‘beef’ to the next level, with Stradman forced to take drastic action for his own safety.

Unfortunately, the world of YouTube isn’t all happiness and rainbows. Sometimes content creators can get into fickle disputes and start ‘beef’ with each other. While this is a pretty normal part of YouTube life, the drama between TheStradman and WhistlinDiesel appears to have escalated to a dangerous level.

WhistlinDiesel has been the subject of debate several times during 2020 due to his controversial video style. Not only that, but he has also been involved in online drama with TheStradman, often mimicking his channel and car collection.

While the last installment in this series of events was back in September, it seems that WD is not willing to let the past lie. In his October 2 video, he even imitated TheStradman’s vlogging style, in a video that was sure to generate plenty of interest with both sets of subscribers.

WhistlinDiesel imitates vlogger
YouTube: WhistlinDiesel
While WhistlinDiesel has not been the source of the personal threats, he hasn’t outright condemned them either at the time of writing.

WhistlinDiesel mocks vloggers

Sadly, it seems that the division between both sets of fans has now gone too far. Going beyond simple sly comments and digs, TheStradman has accused WD’s fanbase of “Cyber Bullying” him via his social media accounts.

As a result of this continued harassment by WhistlinDiesel’s subscribers, Stradman has made the decision to make his Instagram private. According to Strad, WD has been “encouraging his millions of followers to cyber bully [him] for the past month.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Stradman how many times do I have to tell you that nobody is after you personally and you seem like a great person? 🤦‍♂️

A post shared by WHISTLINDIESEL (@whistlindiesel) on

TheStradman receives personal threats

Things only got worse for Stradman though. According to a comment he put on Instagram, WD followers have been DM’ing him saying they “hope he runs over [his] dog with his truck.”

Obviously, these are incredibly disturbing messages, and these people have no right to be sending such hateful messages. WD did make a post on Instagram denouncing Stradman’s comments and saying that he “seems like a great person” but did not directly address the hateful comments by his subscribers.

TheStradman private instagram
Instagram: @thestradman
TheStradman has now made his Instagram private after personal threats from WhistlinDiesel’s followers

Discussing the situation, YouTuber Life of Palos said “we [the automotive community] can be so much better than what those particular fans are representing right now. We’re not the makeup community for crying out loud, we’re the automotive and supercar community!”

With Stradman taking the steps to block out WD’s fanbase, we hope this will be the last we hear from this situation. While a little bit of drama can serve to boost the following of those involved in the short-term, once it gets to the level of personal threats, there is no place for that in any community.

