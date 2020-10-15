Dirt 5 cars list and vehicle classes revealedDexerto

Codemasters have revealed the entire DIRT 5 cars list and vehicle classes for players to look through, including the very best from manufacturers Ford, Porsche, Subaru, as well as some others.

The game, which has an official release date of October 16, is one of the most highly anticipated in the racing genre. The DIRT community have been without a new title since 2017, when DIRT 4 rolled out on Xbox One.

Their newest project, though, will be the one that bridges the gap between current and next-gen consoles. DIRT 5 will be available on Xbox One to begin with, and will later be available on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, where it’s expected to make a jump up in graphics performance.

We all have our favorite cars to play with – there’s no doubt about that. But, motor junkies will be interested to see how the list of cars this year compares with that of Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo.

DIRT 5 Ford Mustang

Want to be at the wheel of a beautiful Mustang in DIRT 5? Well, it’s there to be used, so work your way up through the ranks to get it.

DIRT 5 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI

Having featured in DIRT 4, it will come as no surprise to see this wonderful rally car back where it belongs.

DIRT 5 Porsche 911 R-GT

The Porsche 911 R-GT is another one of those vehicles that’s just great to look at, even with the huge decals.

Now, we might not know what the other new games are bringing exactly, but as far as DIRT 5 is concerned we’re all set.

Here’s the DIRT 5 cars list in full, confirmed by developers, along with their respective vehicle classes.

The DIRT 5 Car List & Classes

Ariel Nomad

Ariel Nomad Tactical (Super Lites Class – Comes with Amplified edition)

(Super Lites Class – Comes with Amplified edition) Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT4 (Rally GT Class)

(Rally GT Class) Aston Martin DBX (Pre Runners Class)

(Pre Runners Class) Audi TT Safari (Comes with Amplified edition)

(Comes with Amplified edition) Brenthel Industries Unlimited Truck (Unlimited Class)

(Unlimited Class) Cadillac Escalade 2020 (Pre Runners Class)

(Pre Runners Class) Citroen C3 R5 (Modern Rally Class)

(Modern Rally Class) Exomotive Exocet (Super Lites Class)

(Super Lites Class) Fiat 131 Abarth Rally (Classic Rally Class)

(Classic Rally Class) Ford Escort RS Cosworth

Ford F-150 Raptor PreRunner by Deberti Design (Pre-Order Bonus)

(Pre-Order Bonus) Ford Mustang

Ford RS200 (80s Rally Class)

(80s Rally Class) Jimco Class 1

Jimco Unlimited Truck (Unlimited Class)

(Unlimited Class) Laffite G-Tec X-Road (Cross Raid Class)

(Cross Raid Class) Lancia Stratos

Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI (90s Rally Class)

(90s Rally Class) Peugeot 208 WRX (Rally Cross Class)

(Rally Cross Class) Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Porsche 911 R-GT (Rally GT Class)

(Rally GT Class) Porsche 924 GTS Rallye (Classic Rally Class)

(Classic Rally Class) Porsche 959 Prodive Rally Raid (80s Rally Class)

(80s Rally Class) Subaru Impreza S4 (90s Rally Class)

(90s Rally Class) Volkswagen Beetle Rallycross (Comes with Amplified edition)

(Comes with Amplified edition) Volkswagen Race Toureg (Cross Raid Class)

(Cross Raid Class) WS Auto Racing Titan (Formula Off Road Class)

So, there you have it! Those are the cars available in DIRT 5, along with their classes. Which one will you be driving?