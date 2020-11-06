 Game-breaking Watch Dogs Legion bug is corrupting saves - Dexerto
Game-breaking Watch Dogs Legion bug is corrupting saves

Published: 6/Nov/2020 11:23

by James Busby
Watch Dogs Legion bug
Ubisoft

Watch Dogs Legion

Watch Dogs Legion players are now reporting a game-breaking bug that corrupts save files and renders them unplayable. 

Ubisoft’s latest open-world, Watch Dogs Legion has received a lot of praise for its beautifully detailed depiction of London and unique party dynamic. While the majority of players have been hacking their way through the city streets uninterrupted, there have been reports of a new bug that’s corrupting save files. Ubisoft has yet to provide an official statement on the matter, but for now, it looks like Watch Dogs Legion players have more than just DedSec to worry about. 

These reports have been floating around on Reddit and now players are taking to Ubisoft’s official forums to voice their complaints. After all, there’s nothing worse than spending many in-game hours grinding away, only for your save file to completely disappear. Here’s everything we know about Watch Dogs Legion’s game-breaking bug.

Watch Dogs Legion corrupt save file bug

Watch Dogs Legion hacking
Ubisoft
DedSec isn’t the only threat to watch out for in Watch Dogs Legion.

Just like the majority of Ubisoft’s open-world titles, Watch Dogs Legion features an auto-save system that saves your game constantly. While this may sound like a fantastic idea for those that wish to not have to worry about manually saving every few minutes, it can lead to some rather frustrating situations. One of the biggest problems currently facing Watch Dogs Legion players is the game’s auto-save feature. 

This feature is meant to alleviate the issues of traditional manual saves. However, when you combine this with various game crashes, you have a problem that can be tricky to fix. There are a multitude of different reasons as to why a game can crash. Whether it’s down to hardware or software related problems, there’s always something that can potentially harm your experience. 

However, when you combine multiple crashes with an auto-save feature, you usually have a recipe for disaster.  Reddit user StandsForVice wrote “Some believe this issue is tied to the crashing, and more specifically the bug related to the main menu freezing. Pressing quit to main menu can result in players exiting to the main menu only to have the game freeze for 10+ minutes, all the while the game attempts to autosave.”

The main problem occurs when players try to bypass the freeze by pressing Alt+F4. Obviously, this results in the game not saving correctly and leaving the user with a corrupted save file. “There is also evidence pointing towards multithreading being a culprit, the Reddit user notes. “Most of the reports seem to be on PC, but there are also rumblings of it on consoles.”

Possible fix

As of writing, there is currently no way to fix this bug. Instead, it’s best to back up your save on PC and keep the file somewhere safe. If you have been affected by this bug, then make sure you report it to Ubisoft’s official support site. Hopefully, this game-breaking bug will be fixed in an upcoming patch. 

Season 7 has burst onto the scene with a new Olympus map and already players are scouting their favorite landing spots, one of which guarantees Apex Legends gold weapons and items spawning there almost every time. 

Now, we have already picked our best landing spots for the new structure in the sky, and one of those on that list appears to be spawning gold loot on a consistent basis.

As with any battle royale title, grabbing the best loot from the very off is a top priority for legends, and in the Apex Games that can be a tough task. Though, not if you know where you’re going.

At Oasis, there are two spawn locations of legendary weapons and items that will serve you well. Here, we’ll show you exactly where to find them.

Apex Legends Season 7 map
Respawn Entertainment
As you can see on the map here, Oasis is one of the main POIs on Olympus (left).

Apex Legends gold weapons locations on Olympus map

Oasis (1)

Now, the two main sections to this specific map location are the two towers, and you’re going to have to enter those to find the gold loot.

When you enter you will see the ground floor of the building has plenty of floor loot, though there’s a way of getting downstairs. Simply jump down the shoot as you walk in and there you will find a lower area, with two sides connected by a short bridge.

On both sides you will find a gold gun or item the majority of the time. Here’s how it works, in the video we captured in-game.

Oasis (2)

Now, as stated, entering the left tower is not the only way to do it. You can also use the shoot into the right tower and have an equal chance of grabbing the loot, jumping down the exact same way.

Once you’re down there, simply cross over the bridge and collect the rest. While these videos may make it look easy enough, expect some company on the other side at times.

So, there you have it! Those are two different gold weapon and item spawn locations at Oasis on Apex Legend Season 7. Hopefully, there will be more where this came from.

You won’t always get just one gold dropping at each point either, as one side periodically brings two – meaning three golds could be up for grabs at times. On the odd instance, golds won’t appear here but for the majority of games played so far, they have been ready to pick up at these spots.

We’ll be adding to this list as Season 7 goes on, as there’s likely to be new places to find legendary guns and items appear as time passes. The more you drop in, the more Apex Legends gold weapons you will find, but these are the best spots for pretty much guaranteed loot we’ve found so far.