The Game Awards 2022 announces show dates and live location

The Game Awards 2022 showcase will return live in December, giving gamers around the world a chance to celebrate their favorite titles and potentially get news on upcoming games.

The end of the year is full of exciting live streams for gaming fans and developers alike. As 2022 comes to an end, fans will be able to watch an assortment of awards shows highlighting the best titles of the year, and potentially get a peek at upcoming projects.

This year, The Game Awards will have plenty of exciting games to consider for nominations, including Elden Ring, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Stray, and many other popular titles. Additionally, the awards show will go live just after upcoming major releases like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Splatoon 3, and the long-awaited Skull & Bones.

Thankfully, those eager to plan around The Game Awards 2022 can now mark their calendars, as the dates and live location have finally been revealed.

When is The Game Awards 2022?

The Game Awards 2022 will be taking place on December 8, 2022, in Los Angeles California.

Currently, there are few details on what those attending will expect to see, but according to a Twitter post shared by summergamefest, the event will be taking place in the Microsoft Theater in LA.

While the awards themselves are exciting, many fans tune into The Game Awards for world premiers and special updates on in-development projects. Currently, many gamers are eagerly awaiting information on the upcoming Dragon Age and Mass Effect projects, while others may be hopeful for reveals from favorite companies.

It will be several more months before the nominations for 2022 become available, but there is plenty to look forward to and plan for as the cooler months get underway. Hopefully, more information will be made available soon for those interested in tuning in.