Forza Horizon 5 PC requirements: Specs & graphics details revealed

The next open world racing sim from Microsoft hits Xbox consoles and PC this November. Here’s a breakdown of Forza Horizon 5’s PC requirements, min spec all the way to the ideal specifications.

Forza Horizon 5 is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC on Novermber 5, 2021 but questions still remain about which PCs can run the high-end racer. The good news is PC owners can now check if their rigs can run the game or what upgrades they’ll need to make to do so.

In a September 30 blog post from Playground Games, the studio behind the Forza series, the developers revealed everything we need to know about Forza Horizon 5’s release on PC.

Advertisement

The team has confirmed the PC requirements needed, the graphical options available, and which peripherals will be supported.

Forza Horizon 5 PC specs

The Forza Horizon 5 PC specs are as follows:

Minimum Spec

AMD NVIDIA Min OS Version Windows 10 (Nov 2019 update) Windows 10 (Nov 2019 update) CPU Ryzen 31200 Inteli5-4460 GPU Radeon RX 470 NVIDIA GTX 970 VRAM 4GB 4GB RAM 8GB 8GB HDD 110 GB 110 GB

Recommended Spec

AMD NVIDIA Min OS Version Windows 10 (Nov 2019 update) Windows 10 (Nov 2019 update) CPU Ryzen 51500X Inteli5-8400 GPU Radeon RX 590 NVIDIA GTX 1070 VRAM 4GB 4GB RAM 8GB 8GB HDD 110 GB 110 GB

Ideal Spec

AMD NVIDIA Min OS Version Windows 10 (Nov 2019 update) Windows 10 (Nov 2019 update) CPU Ryzen 7 3800XT Intel i7-10700K GPU Radeon RX 6800 XT NVIDIA RTX 3080 VRAM 16B 10GB RAM 16GB 16GB HDD 110 GB SSD 110 GB SSD

In the post, Playground Games stated, “Forza Horizon 5 is built from the ground up on PC to deliver the open road in extraordinary detail at limitless speeds. What’s more, the game is fitted with a vast array of graphics settings to tweak and adjust the experience as you see fit.”

They went on to say that players can “Unlock the framerate, crank up the visuals to 4K, enable HDR for more luminous lighting or expand the field-of-view.” The game will also support 21:19 ultrawide displays – which should make for some stunning scenic views while driving.

Advertisement

Forza Horizon 5 on PC steering wheels & peripherals

As some players will prefer to experience Forza Horizon 5 on PC with a steering wheel, the studio has provided a list of peripherals that will be compatible at launch. These include:

Logitech: Driving Force, G25, G27, G29, G920, G923PS, G923XB, Momo

Thrustmaster: Ferrari 458, T150 RS, T300 RS, T500 RS, TMX, T-GT, TS-XW, TX, TS-PC

Fanatec: V1, V2, V2.5, CSL, CSL DD, DD1, DD2, Universal HUB device

The game will also be compatible with the Xbox Series X|S controller, making use of haptic feedback for the first time on PC. This way players can experience the same rumbling mechanics as those playing on console.

Forza Horizon 5 on PC and Xbox will contain the largest selection of cars seen in the series yet – featuring over 400 cars. The map will be 50% bigger than Forza Horizon 4 and will be set in the towns and desert landscapes of Mexico.