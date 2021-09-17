How to use controller on PC Warzone: Xbox and PlayStation controllers

Warzone’s cross-play functionality means that console and PC players can come up against each other in any given game in the battle royale title. With gaming PCs becoming ever more common, though, a lot of controller players are making the switch.

The controller aim assist debate is one that will seemingly never die down, with mouse and keyboard players comparing it to cheating with aimbots, with some even arguing that controller players should not play with those on mouse and keyboard.

Regardless of which side of the argument you stand, there’s no denying that many players are looking to either upgrade to a PC instead of console, or try out playing the game with a controller rather than M&KB.

Fortunately, the process is pretty easy regardless of which controller you opt for. Here’s how you can give it a go.

Connect controller to PC Warzone

For the most part, it doesn’t matter what controller you use, because connecting it to your PC to play Warzone is incredibly easy.

Regardless of whether you’ve got a PlayStation or Xbox controller, you can simply plug it in and the controller should be ready to go. All you’ll have to do is make sure you change your in-game settings by doing the following:

Plug your controller into your PC. Launch Warzone (using your mouse). Open the Options menu. Scroll to the ‘General’ tab. Change your input device from Mouse & Keyboard to Controller.

How to use wireless PS4/5 controller on PC

If you’re looking to connect wirelessly rather than keeping your controller plugged in, here’s what you need to do on your Windows 10 PC.

Make sure you have Bluetooth enabled on your PC. Go to Windows settings. Go to ‘Devices’. Turn Bluetooth on and then select ‘Add Bluetooth or other device’. Select Bluetooth. Set controller to Pairing Mode by holding down PS and Share buttons. Select the controller in Windows and await confirmation.

Now, your PlayStation 4 or 5 controller should be connected!

Connect wireless Xbox controller to PC

Connecting a wireless Xbox controller to PC is slightly different. With Bluetooth, you can follow the same steps as PlayStation but using the Pair button found on the top of the Xbox controller. Alternatively, you can use Xbox Wireless with the following steps:

Using the Xbox Wireless Adaptor for Windows 10:

Turn on your PC and sign in. Plug the Xbox Wireless Adaptor for Windows into your PC Turn on your controller by pressing the Xbox button. When you turn on the controller, the Xbox button will start flashing. Press and hold the Pair button on the Xbox Wireless Adaptor. A small light will flash for several seconds. Press and hold the Pair button on the top of the controller (the raised button). The Xbox button on the controller will flash more rapidly — this means your controller is searching for the Xbox Wireless Adaptor. When connected, the Xbox button on the controller will stay lit.

If you’re using built-in Xbox Wireless:

Turn on your PC and sign in. Turn on your controller by pressing the Xbox button for 3 seconds. When you turn on the controller, the Xbox button will start flashing. Press and hold the Pair button on the top of the controller (the raised button). The Xbox button on the controller will flash more rapidly—this means your controller is searching for a PC. On your PC, press the Start button, then select Settings > Devices. Choose Add Bluetooth or other device, then select Everything else. Choose Xbox Wireless Controller or Xbox Elite Wireless Controller from the list. When connected, the Xbox button on the controller will stay lit.

After following these steps, you should be able to use your controllers on PC, regardless of PlayStation or Xbox, and you’ll have the choice to play wired or wirelessly.