FaZe Clan announce first winner of FaZe5 recruitment challenge

Published: 27/Dec/2020 20:17

by Albert Petrosyan
FaZe Clan

Everything that’s happened so far in FaZe 5  has led to this moment as FaZe Clan have begun revealing the five winners of their prized recruitment challenge.

Due to its prestige and rarity, FaZe5 became a major talking point online and on social media when FaZe Clan announced they’d be running it again in 2020. For those who are unfamiliar – FaZe5 is an intense and competitive recruitment challenge through which the organization picks five people they feel are worthy to join their ranks.

Over 200,000 aspiring gamers, content creators, editors, and more applied this year, a massive list that was cut down to 100 finalists in late October and dwindled down again, to just 20, in November.

With no more cuts between the top-20 and the five winners, FaZe have begun the process of announcing who the final five are – one revealed every day between December 27 – 31. Everything you need to know about the confirmed winners and the remaining finalists can be found below.

First FaZe5 winner announced: Faxuty

On December 27, FaZe Clan announced that Faxuty is the first winner of the recruitment challenge.

Remaining FaZe5 top-20 finalists

With NAME getting picked, that leaves just four more spots for the 19 other finalists. The next winner will be getting revealed on Monday, December 28 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET, so make sure to check back here around then to know who the second person joining FaZe is.

  • Proze – 22 years old
  • HunterTV – 20
  • Conrady – 20
  • Zenon – 9
  • Lough – 14
  • Zogoro – 22
  • Cannaestia – 35
  • K1ng – 14
  • Montoya Twinz – 20
  • Scope – 21
  • RowdyRogan – 6
  • Flea – 22
  • NioRooch – 20
  • Virus – 22
  • Grant the Goat – 17
  • Milliam – 15
  • Stevie – 19
  • Cufboys – 22
  • Absorber – 17

What do FaZe5 winners get?

In addition to joining arguably the most prestigious esports and gaming lifestyle organization in the world, the winners get some additional prizes for finishing on top:

  • Nissan Kicks SUV (only for first-place)
  • $20,000 signing bonus
  • G FUEL endorsement contract for 3-6 months

Entertainment

Sodapoppin gains 3M Twitch followers overnight as bots plague platform

Published: 27/Dec/2020 19:39

by Bill Cooney
Sodapoppin/Twitch

Sodapoppin Twitch

A number of large Twitch streamers, including Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris, have seen their follower numbers double or more than double in just a day due to what seems to be an infestation of bots on the platform.

Usually on any social media/streaming site for that matter, gaining followers is generally considered a good thing, but recently on Twitch, several big streamers have seen their numbers absolutely explode through the use of bots.

Now, let’s make it clear before we go on that it’s highly unlikely that any of the affected streamers are to blame, as view or follow botting is a bannable offense on Twitch. Instead, it’s probably a random person or group of people behind the flood of new accounts and follows.

Twitch: Sodapoppin
Sodapoppin has climbed to become one of Twitch’s biggest streamers, but that doesn’t explain his recent uptick in followers.

Around December 17-18, Soda’s follow count doubled almost instantly, rocketing him up to nearly 7 million subscribers overall — a gain of almost 3.5 million in just one day, numbers that are simply unheard of in any situation.

Morris wasn’t the only streamer to be affected though, not by a long shot. According to the third-party stat-tracking site twitchmetrics.net, all kinds of streamers on the platform are seeing insane follower growth over the last few weeks.

Just under Soda is Twitch partner Heelmike, who’s gained over 2.5 million followers since this situation began, followed by Gonedoc clocking in at 2.4 million gained. Next up was U.S. streamer Shofu who amassed 1.2 million, and finally, lolnatie who got 890,000 followers to take her from just 10,000 to 900,000 in a day.

Twitch Metrics
These streamers and more saw insane amounts of follows in just a matter of hours.

Compare this astounding growth to Dexerto’s 2020 streamer of the year winner Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff, who’s been steadily amassing followers throughout the month, for a nice solid and legitimate gain of just over 200,000.

Just looking at his followers and Soda’s tracked side by side, and it’s not hard to see why bots are most likely to blame. Nick’s graph shows a nice gradual increase, while Chance’s shoots up to more than double in just a day.

Twitch Metrics
Compare NICKMERCS growth to Soda’s, and it’s not hard to see that something is up.

Now that we’ve established that it’s probably bots responsible for all these new follows, there’s one question that still remains — why would someone or a group of people go to all the trouble to bump up these unrelated streamer’s numbers?

Maybe those responsible are huge fans of each of the streamers and just wanted to give them some extra followers for the holiday. Whatever the reason, this is certainly one of the strangest situations we’ve seen on Twitch all year.