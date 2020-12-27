Everything that’s happened so far in FaZe 5 has led to this moment as FaZe Clan have begun revealing the five winners of their prized recruitment challenge.

Due to its prestige and rarity, FaZe5 became a major talking point online and on social media when FaZe Clan announced they’d be running it again in 2020. For those who are unfamiliar – FaZe5 is an intense and competitive recruitment challenge through which the organization picks five people they feel are worthy to join their ranks.

Over 200,000 aspiring gamers, content creators, editors, and more applied this year, a massive list that was cut down to 100 finalists in late October and dwindled down again, to just 20, in November.

With no more cuts between the top-20 and the five winners, FaZe have begun the process of announcing who the final five are – one revealed every day between December 27 – 31. Everything you need to know about the confirmed winners and the remaining finalists can be found below.

First FaZe5 winner announced: Faxuty

On December 27, FaZe Clan announced that Faxuty is the first winner of the recruitment challenge.

Remaining FaZe5 top-20 finalists

With Faxuty getting picked, that leaves just four more spots for the 19 other finalists. The next winner will be getting revealed on Monday, December 28 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.

Proze – 22 years old

– 22 years old HunterTV – 20

– 20 Conrady – 20

– 20 Zenon – 9

– 9 Lough – 14

– 14 Zogoro – 22

– 22 Cannaestia – 35

– 35 K1ng – 14

– 14 Montoya Twinz – 20

– 20 Scope – 21

– 21 RowdyRogan – 6

– 6 Flea – 22

– 22 Faxuty – 22

– 22 NioRooch – 20

– 20 Virus – 22

– 22 Grant the Goat – 17

– 17 Milliam – 15

– 15 Stevie – 19

– 19 Cufboys – 22

– 22 Absorber – 17

What do FaZe5 winners get?

In addition to joining arguably the most prestigious esports and gaming lifestyle organization in the world, the winners get some additional prizes for finishing on top:

Nissan Kicks SUV (only for first-place)

$20,000 signing bonus

G FUEL endorsement contract for 3-6 months

