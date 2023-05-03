Titanfall series director has moved on to new IP for Respawn Entertainment

Titanfall series Director Steve Fukuda has been confirmed to be working on a brand new IP for developer Respawn, with the studio’s director Vince Zampella sharing his thoughts on the new project.

In a new interview with Axios, Respawn director Vince Zampella revealed that Steve Fukuda, the mind behind Titanfall, is currently working on leading a “very small” team for the company. One that is developing a brand new IP for the developer.

“The mission is to find the fun in something new”, said Zampella when discussing the new IP further.

Article continues after ad

While this is exciting news for many, it does call into question whether or not Titanfall 3 is a major priority for the company. In recent interviews, the dev team has been open about needing to make sure the project is a right fit and has a clear direction for something to then be developed.

“It has to be the right thing,” said Zampella in a recent interview. “It’s such a beloved franchise for the fans and also for us. If it is not the right moment in time, the right idea, then it just doesn’t make sense.”

Article continues after ad

Respawn Entertainment Titanfall is a destructive shooter that first launched in 2014

The first Titanfall game was released almost a decade ago back in 2014. Since this release, the franchise has maintained a steady legion of fans but never truly been able to rival the likes of Call of Duty and other major shooters.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Steve Fukuda’s next project will be a new IP for Respawn

Prior to his work on the Titanfall franchise, Fukuda is best known for writing and working on some of the early Call of Duty titles, including Modern Warfare 2. This new IP could be some sort of spiritual successor to Titanfall or alternatively, a completely fresh project for Respawn.

Article continues after ad

However, given Fukuka’s experiences with shooters and more multiplayer-focused titles, there is a good chance this new IP will follow in similar footsteps.

Time will tell what this brand-new IP will be. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated when more information is released about it.

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.