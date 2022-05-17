Everything we know about Mafia 4: Storyline leaks, platforms, setting, more

It’s been six years since the last mainline entry in the Mafia franchise but a new entry may finally be in development. Early reports indicate a Mafia prequel is currently in the works and while it’s early days yet, leaked details continue to pile up.

Over the course of 20 years and three staggered releases, the Mafia series has become one of the more beloved out of 2K Games. Following on from a trilogy re-release in 2020, it now appears fans of the franchise won’t have to wait long for a fourth story.

Early reports suggest a new prequel is in development, potentially focusing on some familiar faces from the earlier titles.

While we could still be a few years out from seeing Mafia 4, if that is indeed the title, details continue to spill out online ahead of an official reveal. So from a possible release window to the first storyline details, here’s everything we know about the next Mafia game.

Is there a Mafia 4 release date?

Given we’re yet to see confirmation of the project, there’s currently no release date for the next Mafia game. Similarly, it’s too early for a rough release window to be disclosed as well.

The earliest reports from Kotaku suggest the title is in “very early development” at this point in time. As a result, Mafia’s next entry could still be a few years out, assuming all goes according to plan.

Thus, fans anxiously waiting for a new Mafia game would do well not to hold their breath. We may not even see the title in action until late 2023 or 2024 at the earliest.

Mafia 4 platforms

Since the next Mafia project is yet to nail down a release window, it’s also unclear what platforms it may be targeting.

While no official details have been revealed just yet, with the next entry reportedly in its early phases of development, it would be safe to assume current-gen hardware is the plan. PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC all seem likely for the next Mafia game.

Mafia 4 setting and storyline leaks

From the very first reports of a new Mafia project, Kotaku claimed the developers at Hangar 13 were toiling away on a prequel. Allegedly codenamed ‘Nero,’ the fourth entry in the series could see players stepping back in time before the events of the very first game.

Further comments from XboxEra host Nick Baker imply the prequel will be set between the late 19th century and early 20th century, with a supposed focus on Don Salieri, a boss from the original game.

Obviously, it’s worth taking these early details with a grain of salt for the time being. With nothing yet made official by the developers, there’s no guarantee these initial claims hold true. As always, plans could change throughout the course of development.

Rest assured, we’ll keep you up to speed with all the latest details on the next Mafia project right here over the coming months.