New Mafia prequel reportedly in development at Hangar 13

Rumors surrounding Hangar 13 may suggest a new Mafia game is in development, set as a prequel to the original trilogy.

The rumor in question comes by way of Kotaku, which reported on now-former studio head at Hangar 13, Haden Blackman, is leaving after seven years.

Though 2k Games, the publisher of the Mafia series, declined to comment on the story, Kotaku released an email from Hangar 13 detailing the developer’s leadership changes.

However, Kotaku’s source also notes that the departure coincides with the early development of a new Mafia title at Hangar 13.

The rumored Mafia title may be a prequel

While it’s not all too surprising that Hangar 13 are going back to Mafia with their next project, it is interesting that Mafia 4 may end up being a prequel.

It would make sense, considering the Mafia Trilogy recently received Definitive Editions, with Mafia 1 being remade from the ground up and Mafia 2 receiving new HD visuals.

Seeing as all of the games have been brought to the modern era, going further back in the series’ timeline could bring a fresh spin on the crime-inspired action-adventure series.

Mafia 4 reportedly developed with Unreal Engine 5

What’s more, is that the game is reportedly being developed with Unreal Engine 5. Gamers got a taste of what Unreal Engine 5 was capable of through The Matrix Awakens experience which was released following the Game Awards on December 9, 2021.

Though The Matrix Awakens was a shorter experience meant to showcase the new engine, the upcoming Xbox Series X title, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, is set to be the first full game released using Unreal Engine 5.

Depending on how development is going over at Hangar 13, this alleged Mafia prequel could be a title to look forward to as a technical showpiece. Still, only time with tell if Hangar 13’s change in leadership will impact the development of this rumored title in any meaningful way.