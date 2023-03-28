Everything announced at D&D Direct: MTG cards, Minecraft collabs, more

D&D Direct announced a variety of new content for both gamers and Dungeons & Dragons fans to enjoy. Here’s everything they announced.

With the release of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves imminent and One D&D still in the works, fans have plenty to get excited about, especially with upcoming books, plushes, and more. However, the D&D Direct event has only added to the excitement, announcing some exciting reveals and experiences in the game’s future.

So, with so much being announced in such a short time, we’ve put together everything that was revealed on March 28th’s D&D Direct so you know what to look forward to and what you can try out now.

Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC

Wizards of The Coast / Mojang

Announced as one of the two collaborations with Minecraft, Mojang, and Wizards of The Coast revealed a brand new DLC featuring four classes, skill points, dice rolls, and an action RPG style, all set in Minecraft.

The DLC will be unlike any other, featuring speech, real-time battles, stats, and character level-ups, as well as some recognizable D&D monsters and locations.

For more information on the Minecraft D&D DLC and its release window, take a look at our handy hub.

Minecraft Monstrous Compendium Volume Three

Along with the new DLC, WoTC also revealed the third volume of their Monstrous Compendium, only this time it centers around a variety of Minecraft monsters, allowing DM’s the chance to put some famous mobs into their own game.

Such mobs include every builder’s worst nightmare, the Creeper, and every endgame player’s struggle, the Enderman and the legendary Ender Dragon, who looks like a tricky battle for any D&D party.

The third Monstrous Compendium will be free for all on D&D Beyond and is already released.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves MTG Cards

Wizards of The Coast / Secret Lair

Minecraft wasn’t the only collaboration present at the D&D Direct event. In fact, the upcoming Honor Among Thieves movie is now collaborating with Magic: The Gathering to release a set of inspired cards featuring all the main characters.

The cards were leaked before but have now been confirmed and each features special skills for each legendary creature, some of which can be seen in the movie itself.

New Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer

Just days before its release, D&D Direct showed off another trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. It details more of the large dragon that chases the party, as well as a few more shots of that adorable yet deadly Displacer Beast, one of the many monsters in this hilarious film. You can watch the trailer below:

Neverwinter: Menzoberranzan

Also announced during D&D Direct was a brand-new trailer for Neverwinter, which is currently working with legendary writer, R.A. Salvatore to focus on the Drow city of Menzoberranzan and, naturally, Drizzt Do’Urden. It was also announced that the update would be released for PC and consoles on March 28, 2023. You can watch the trailer below:

