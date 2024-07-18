A set of LEGO minifigures featuring Dungeons & Dragons characters has leaked online, revealing iconic villains that can be purchased in small block form.

There have been numerous LEGO collaborations with gaming franchises over the past few years, with the most notable being the Nintendo ones, like the upcoming Legend of Zelda LEGO set. While pricey, these sets let you add famous characters and locations to your LEGO collection.

2024 has seen the release of LEGO D&D sets, with Dungeons and Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale featuring famous monsters, like a Red Dragon, Owlbear, and Beholder. These come with some generic hero characters, like the Elf Wizard and Gnome Fighter, to use in your imaginary LEGO adventures.

Article continues after ad

An upcoming collaboration has been leaked via a screenshot on the LEGODnD Reddit, revealing that famous D&D characters are receiving LEGO makeovers. Fans are delighted to see the inclusion of Strahd von Zarovich, Tasha, Szass Tam, and the Lady of Pain.

Article continues after ad

Dungeons & Dragons LEGO minifigs are on the way

“Never in a million years did I think there would ever be an official Lego Githyanki,” one fan shared, “If Baldur’s Gate 3 hadn’t happened we probably never would have even with this series lol.”

Article continues after ad

“I’m so excited for this and I’m hoping based on the dragon familiar and intellect devourer that we can one day get LEGO Imps and Quasits,” one user wrote, while another said, “Those are awsome. I really like the Mind Flayer and the Intellect Devourer. Usually I get an entire case and sell off the doubles, but this time I might just keep them all.”

One reader noticed a strange design choice across the LEGO D&D sets, “So out of the 18 official D&D minifigures (12 in this series and the 6 non-skeletons and non-Myconids in Red Dragon’s Tale), there’s only one human (Merry Rumwell)? (Note that Tasha, Szass Tam, and Strahd are former humans.)”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A great thing about this selection of minifigs is that they can act as actual D&D minis. Thinking of running Curse of Strahd or Vecna: Eve of Ruin? Why not throw a LEGO Strahd von Zarovich on the table to symbolize the arrival of the lord of Castle Ravenloft?

While not officially announced, this LEGO D&D set leak seems legit, and we can’t wait to see what other iconic D&D characters are given the block treatment. How long will it be until we see the Baldur’s Gate 3 cast turned into LEGO?