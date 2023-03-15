D&D MMORPG Neverwinter announced Module 15 part 2

Neverwinter fans will conclude the story started in Northdark Reaches in the second part of Module 25 – Menzoberranzan. The update comes with new content, performance improvements, and new cross-gen multiplayer compatibility.

Fans of the D&D-inspired MMORPG Neverwinter have been busy exploring the Underdark in Module 25, Northdark Reaches. The module, which was written in collaboration with D&D authors R.A. Salvatore and Gena Salvatore, brings some of the best aspects of the Underdark seen in the Drizzt novels. Soon, players can discover the conclusion in Part 2, Menzoberranzan.

According to Cryptic Studios, the Neverwinter update will release for PC and consoles March 28, 2023. D&D fans will be able to explore the city of Menzoberranzan for the first time, the home of Drizzt Do’Urden.

The update will also include an FPS boost and auto HDR support to provide faster loading times and better overall performance. Additionally, new cross-gen multiplayer support will link Xbox X|S players with Xbox One Party members, improving overall co-op playability.

Neverwinter players can challenge Beholder diety Gzemnid

In an attempt to prevent civil war, Neverwinter players will find themselves in the new Adventure Zone Menzoberranzan. The city is filled with dangers, including assassins and Drow patrols. Battles will offer a range of rewards, incentivizing those brave enough to explore the streets with spoils.

Additionally, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the D&D MMORPG, players will find other challenges waiting for them, including the ability to battle Beholder diety Gzemnid for rare rewards. This will be a challenge for even the most skilled Neverwinter players, and an excellent test for those who have been building up their character.

With so many exciting new trails and D&D locations to explore, Module 25’s epic conclusion will be the perfect way for solo players or parties of adventurers to dive deep into compelling narrative challenges found within the Underdark.