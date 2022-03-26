Kirby and the Forgotten Land is finally out as Nintendo fans have been diving into Kirby’s latest journey on the Switch. Here are a handful of free codes that will help get you extra Star Coins and more.

The pink puffball is back, and this time, he’s sucking up everything in sight.

The latest entry in the iconic series is Kirby and the Forgotten Land, a 3D adventure game where Kirby can suck up and become nearly everything in sight, including cars.

To celebrate the launch of the game, here are some free present codes that get you some goodies at no extra charge.

Every present code in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

In Forgotten Land, players unlock buildings in Waddle Dee Town which grants Kirby more options and mini-games.

One of these important buildings is Waddle Dee-liveries and the Delivery Waddle Dee. This is the building that allows players to use present codes and obtain items, trophies, and Star Coins.

Here are all the free present codes:

MOUTHFULMODE – 100 Star Coins

FIRSTPASSWORD – 100 Star Coins

KIRBYSTORY – 300 Star Coins

CLEARDEMO – 300 Star Coins

NEWADVENTURE – 300 Star Coins, 1 Rare Stone

THANKYOUMETAKNIGHT – Three Rare Stones

THANKYOUKIRBY – 1000 Star Coins, 1 Rare Stone

The codes are case-sensitive, so make sure you enter them in all caps to reap the rewards.

Although codes can be obtained in-game by finding them throughout your campaign run, Nintendo has been giving out free codes to get a jump on viaTwitter.

The list above includes all the Kirby and the Forgotten Land codes we have as of now and be sure to check back periodically as we update the list with any more codes that are made available.