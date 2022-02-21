Mario Kart 8 mod finally adds Carby as a playable character

A couple of Mario Kart 8 modders have added Car Kirby (Carby) as a playable character in Nintendo’s popular kart racing game.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the most exciting entry in the Kirby franchise in quite some time. His return to 3D form after 22 long years has fans of the amorphous pink blob raring to go.

The first trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land showed the protagonist wielding a gun, which was enough to set the internet ablaze on its own. But the second trailer showed something even more shocking – Kirby wrapped his enormous pink form around the body of an old, rusty, and decrepit car.

Advertisement

At that moment, Carby was born. Somehow, sticking to the roof of the car gives Kirby the ability to drive it. Immediately, players began begging Nintendo to make Carby a playable character in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Mods bring Carby home in Mario Kart 8

Carby won’t likely make an official appearance in a Mario Kart game, but thankfully, we have mods. A mod on Gamebanana made by Trunksdaniel and Boxy Mcfoggins Jr. allows players to use Carby as a kart in Mario Kart 8.

Read More: Nintendo fans slam decision to close 3DS and Wii U eShops

A mod titled ‘Kirby Mouthful Mode’ replaces karts and gliders with a near-identical replica of the Carby seen in the Kirby and the Forgotten lands trailer. Paired with the No Mario, No Kart, Only 8 mod from Trunksdaniel, players can remove the character model and play solely as Carby.

Advertisement

For those playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, user A_Thing posted a port of the mod that allows it to be used with the newer title. So, if you can’t wait until March 25th to play as Carby, you can get a taste of the action in Mario Kart.

With Kirby being as lovable as he is, it’s no wonder fans freaked out when they saw him swallow a vending machine.

For more Nintendo news, check out why hacker Bowser is going to spend the next two years in prison.