Is the Chamber of Secrets in Hogwarts Legacy & can you open it?

Is the Chamber of Secrets in Hogwarts Legacy, and can it be opened? Well, you can find the answer to these questions in our handy hub below.

Hogwarts Legacy is home to plenty of iconic locations from the Harry Potter books and films, with many being faithfully recreated for the game. However, one of the most iconic places in the films and books is the Chamber of Secrets.

As a result, many Witches and Wizards will be wondering whether this underground Chamber makes an appearance in Hogwarts Legacy. After all, the Chamber of Secrets is home to The Serpent of Slytherin – a monolithic Basilisk that was placed deep under the grounds of Hogwarts.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re wondering whether the Chamber of Secrets is in Hogwarts Legacy and whether you can open it, then our hub has everything you need to know.

Context

Is the Chamber of Secrets in Hogwarts Legacy?

No, the Chamber of Secrets is not in Hogwarts Legacy. However, the entrance that leads to the dungeon can be visited and interacted with. While it’s disappointing that the Chamber itself can not be opened by the player, it’s understandable given they can’t speak or learn Parseltongue – an ability that enables gifted Witches and Wizards to speak to serpents.

Hogwarts Legacy Chamber of Secrets entrance location

Avalanche Software The entrance to the Chamber of Secrets is fairly simple to find.

The entrance that leads to the Chamber of Secrets can be found by using the Lower Grand Staircase Floo Flame. Once you’ve traveled to this destination, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Article continues after ad

Run down the stairs.

Take a right (past the armored knight).

Run down the hallway.

Take another right and head into the girls’ toilets.

Use Revelio on the sink.

Once you’ve followed the above instructions, you’ll see the Field Guide Page for Slytherin’s Sink, which gives a little reference to the mystery behind the Chamber of Secrets.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Is the Basilisk in Hogwarts Legacy?

As the Chamber of Secrets is not available in Hogwarts Legacy, the Basilisk also doesn’t appear in the game as an enemy. However, there are plenty of other magical creatures that do make an appearance.

Whether the developers will add the Basilisk and the Chamber of Secrets in any future Hogwarts Legacy DLC remains to be seen, but for now, that’s everything we know.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Chamber of Secrets in Hogwarts Legacy. Make sure you check out the Hogwarts Legacy page for all the latest information.

Article continues after ad

Which classic Harry Potter characters are in Hogwarts Legacy? | What is the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy? | Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list | Is Hogwarts Legacy coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to get Thestral mount in Hogwarts Legacy | Hogwarts Legacy voice actors for all characters | All confirmed mounts in Hogwarts Legacy | PC requirements & specs for Hogwarts Legacy | Will Hogwarts Legacy be on Steam Deck? | How to play Hogwarts Legacy early | How to get sorted into your House & pick your wand in Hogwarts Legacy | All confirmed classes & professors in Hogwarts Legacy | Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy? | Will Hogwarts Legacy have microtransactions?