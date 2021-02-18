When is Fall Guys coming to mobile, Switch, Xbox? Switch release date confirmed

Players on PlayStation 4 and PC have been enjoying the obstacle course battle royale game Fall Guys since early August 2020, but now it’s finally moving over to Nintendo Switch sometime in Summer 2021. Here’s what we know.

While Fall Guys was once the talk of the town, hype for the game has certainly died down in recent months. That being said, it still has a dedicated fan-base behind it that follows the game with every single new season and wants it to grow and expand as much as possible.

Despite all the loyal players, the battle royale is currently locked on two platforms – PS4 and PC – with very little talk coming previously about the game’s port to other consoles. That is, however, until now, as it’s finally been confirmed for Nintendo Switch.

Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch confirmed

During the Nintendo Direct on Feb 17, developer Mediatonic announced that the game was finally going to be making the jump to other platforms, first coming to Nintendo Switch during Summer 2021.

Read More: How to get free Fall Guys Crowns with Twitch Prime Gaming

Unfortunately, there are no other details about the version available, including if it’ll include extra costumes/content or even when it’ll specifically come to Switch. More details about this edition will presumably be releasede as we get closer to the game’s actual release date.

Fall Guys Nintendo Switch announcement trailer

Fall Guys on Xbox & mobile

Beyond the Nintendo Switch, developer Mediatonic has not revealed whether the game will be coming to more platforms. Previously, the developer revealed that they were only focusing on PS4 and PC at launch. That being said, not all hope is lost.

The devs have famously posted on their support page that it is open to suggestions about what platforms it should bring the game to next. While it wasn’t outright said, it seems like if there’s a demand for the game to be on a certain platform, they’ll more than likely work on making it a reality.

Fall Guys are planning to add it to IOS & Android, based on some placeholders they have. — HYPEX – Fall Guys Leaks & News (@HypexFG) August 11, 2020

Previously, notable leaker HYPEX found references to mobile versions of Fall Guys within the game’s code, so it’s possible that a version was once planned. That being said, this was months ago and plans could have changed drastically since then.

Read More: Fortnite x Fall Guys crossover leaked with new skins coming soon

If the game does well on Nintendo Switch, it seems like a foregone conclusion that it’ll make its way to Xbox and mobile in the near future.

Unfortunately, the player count and attention for the game has certainly dropped off so it seems like its future on other platforms may depend on the success of this version.