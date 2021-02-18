Logo
When is Fall Guys coming to mobile, Switch, Xbox? Switch release date confirmed

Published: 18/Feb/2021 0:08

by Tanner Pierce
Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout
Devolver Digital

Players on PlayStation 4 and PC have been enjoying the obstacle course battle royale game Fall Guys since early August 2020, but now it’s finally moving over to Nintendo Switch sometime in Summer 2021. Here’s what we know.

While Fall Guys was once the talk of the town, hype for the game has certainly died down in recent months. That being said, it still has a dedicated fan-base behind it that follows the game with every single new season and wants it to grow and expand as much as possible.

Despite all the loyal players, the battle royale is currently locked on two platforms – PS4 and PC – with very little talk coming previously about the game’s port to other consoles. That is, however, until now, as it’s finally been confirmed for Nintendo Switch.

fall guys
Mediatonic
While PS4 and PC players have been enjoying Fall Guys since launch, the game isn’t available yet on Xbox One, Switch, or mobile.

Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch confirmed

During the Nintendo Direct on Feb 17, developer Mediatonic announced that the game was finally going to be making the jump to other platforms, first coming to Nintendo Switch during Summer 2021.

Unfortunately, there are no other details about the version available, including if it’ll include extra costumes/content or even when it’ll specifically come to Switch. More details about this edition will presumably be releasede as we get closer to the game’s actual release date.

Fall Guys Nintendo Switch announcement trailer

Fall Guys on Xbox & mobile

Beyond the Nintendo Switch, developer Mediatonic has not revealed whether the game will be coming to more platforms. Previously, the developer revealed that they were only focusing on PS4 and PC at launch. That being said, not all hope is lost.

The devs have famously posted on their support page that it is open to suggestions about what platforms it should bring the game to next. While it wasn’t outright said, it seems like if there’s a demand for the game to be on a certain platform, they’ll more than likely work on making it a reality.

Previously, notable leaker HYPEX found references to mobile versions of Fall Guys within the game’s code, so it’s possible that a version was once planned. That being said, this was months ago and plans could have changed drastically since then.

If the game does well on Nintendo Switch, it seems like a foregone conclusion that it’ll make its way to Xbox and mobile in the near future.

Unfortunately, the player count and attention for the game has certainly dropped off so it seems like its future on other platforms may depend on the success of this version.

How to get free Fall Guys Crowns with Twitch Prime Gaming

Published: 15/Feb/2021 17:40

by Tanner Pierce
Prime Gaming/Mediatonic

After previously making exclusive items available to Prime members in the past, Amazon has announced a brand new MVP Bundle exclusively for Prime Gaming members during the month of February – and the best part is that it includes free Crowns.

Fall Guys Crowns have changed quite a bit since the game’s launch. Not in terms of how they act, but in terms of how they’re distributed. Previously, you could only get them either if you won a match or by leveling up the Battle Pass, but even then, you could only get three.

After some backlash from the community, hey are much more widely distributed within the Pass, granting players one every few levels, in order to allow lower-skilled fans who might not be winning a chance to pick up some cool skins in the Item Shop just like everyone else.

Prime Gaming/Mediatonic
Prime Gaming subscribers are able to get exclusive bundles and content for Fall Guys.

Now, it seems like they are opening up another avenue for players to get Crowns thanks to Prime Gaming. A new MVP bundle is now available for members of the service and it includes two items: an MVP costume for your character and three free Crowns.

While the costume itself is interesting, even though it just seems to be a variant one of the previously released costumes, the main draw here is the Crowns. Generally, one part of a premium crossover is worth five of them, so this will get you the majority of the way there.

How to claim your Fall Guys MVP Bundle

Prime Gaming/Mediatonic
The Fall Guys MVP bundle includes a costume, as well as 3 free crowns.

Claiming your MVP Bundle is exactly the same as other Twitch Prime bundles and offers in the past so the process is relatively simple and really only requires that you follow some directions. That being said, if you need a breakdown, we’ve included a simple one below:

  1. Visit the Fall Guys Prime Gaming website
  2. Scroll down the MVP Bundle and click “Claim Now”
  3. Log-in to your account
  4. The bundle and your free Crowns should be available the next time you log-in to the game.

All in all, it’s pretty cool that players are able to get free Crowns for their account simply by using Amazon Prime. Here’s hoping that the developers allow for more ways to get them in the near future – hopefully in more free bundles.