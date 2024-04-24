This Helldivers 2 Stratagem one-shots bots but has a big issue against Terminids

Helldivers 2’s Orbital Railcannon Strike works well well against Automatons but feels underpowered versus the likes of Bile Titans.

An Offensive Stratagem, the Railcannon Strike can be unlocked at Level 20 to unleash a high-velocity round fired capable of automatically targeting larger foes. The strike is nothing if not a powerhouse of an attack, especially given the damage it deals.

However, the attack comes with one major shortcoming, due in no small part to its inconsistency. This particular Helldivers 2 Stratagem can one-shot Automaton foes, including Hulks and Tanks. It should instantly eliminate Bile Titans, too, but successful one-shot kills versus larger Terminids are often irregular.

On some occasions, a Bile Titan’s armor can even withstand two Railcannon Strikes. The Stratagem’s lack of consistency especially weighs heavily on higher-difficulty missions and is further exacerbated by the 210-second cooldown.

Why a Bile Titan can survive the rail cannon orbital when bots can’t has some players scratching their heads. As such, it’s become a topic of discussion in a popular Reddit post, wherein one person noted Bile Titans are “classified as a medium enemy type, yet can tank one (sometimes two) strikes. I’m failing to see the logic here.”

It raises questions about how effective Railcannon Strikes will be against future Helldivers 2 enemies. If a mid-tier Terminid holds up against one of the game’s most powerful Stratagems, Divers may not stand a chance if and when Arrowhead introduces higher-tier foes.

Of course, this one railcannon problem may be a glitch that developers will fix in the future. If true, here’s to hoping the orbital attack receives some fine-tuning sooner rather than later.