Marvel Snap devs impressed by “world first” as player hits max collection level

A Marvel Snap player has seemingly become the first to hit the max collection level, leaving the developers impressed as they work to add more content.

In the official Marvel Snap Discord, a player posted on the ‘ask the team’ section, questioning if the cap for the Rewards Track will be increased because they have reached the max Collection Level possible. With an accompanying screenshot of their tracker, they revealed their account maxing out at Collection Level 22,366.

A developer of Marvel Snap promptly replied to the post, calling it an “impressive achievement. Think we can call it a ‘world first’” they added. Also announcing plans to extend the cap in a future update, seemingly just for this player.

A Marvel Snap player asked the developers if the cap will be increased on Discord.

It’s quite clear the player is incredibly proud of their accomplishment as not only do they have the screenshot as their Discord banner, but their actual Collection Level as their profile pic is at 22,372, indicating they’ve gone even higher since sharing the ‘record’.

In Marvel Snap, the Rewards Track is a tracker for their Collection Level where rewards can be gained as a player increases their rank. To increase their Collection Level a player needs to collect and upgrade cards. This can be done without any microtransactions involved, but it would take an ungodly amount of time to hit the level the player has earned without expediting the process.

The time span in which the player has gotten the levels needed real-world currency, meaning they would have needed to buy every single item the game can sell, and upgrade them as well. A few in the Discord server estimate it would have taken them upwards of $11,000, if not more, to collect everything.

The achievement comes in the same week as a Marvel Snap player has also collected every single item to obtain in the shop.

In a thread discussing the achievement, a Redditor commented, “man’s not even a whale anymore, he’s a Loch Ness Monster.” The term Whale refers to a player who has spent a lot of money on microtransactions in free-to-play games.

Another Redditor joked, “bro cleaned the kitchen out and asked if there was any more food.”