Dying Light 2 update 1.8.0 patch notes: Biter AI changes, PC benchmark option, more

Developer Techland released a new patch for Dying Light 2 that included AI changes for Biters, enhanced graphics options for PC, and much more.

As many Dying Light fans know, the game unfortunately launched with technical issues and bugs that hampered the experience for a lot of players.

Thankfully, developer Techland has been updating Dying Light 2 since launch to smooth out remaining bugs, as well as add various quality-of-life updates and gameplay tweaks to enhance the experience.

Now, Techland has released update 1.8.0 that has tweaked Biter AI, added a range of performance options on PC, and plenty of new bug fixes.

It’s important to note that while update 1.8.0 is available on all platforms, hotfix 1.8.1 is only available on PC at the time of writing. However, Techland has said the hotfix will be pushed out to consoles “in the upcoming days” so fans shouldn’t have to wait much longer.

The most notable inclusions in the patch notes are the new Biter AI changes and the enhanced graphics and performance options on PC.

Following the 1.8.0 update, Biters “will be more aggressive,” according to the patch notes. How this materializes remains to be seen.

As for performance updates, PC players will have access to a PC benchmark option in video settings, LOD Range Multiplier, Motion Sickness Reduction preset, .and XeSS Intel Upscaler on PC.

Fans can find the full patch notes for update 1.8.0 below:

Game Update

Biters’ behavior changes – Biters will be more aggressive

Benchmark option on PC – you can start it from the video settings.

LOD Range Multiplier – this feature is available in the Advanced video menu, but watch out, survivor, it takes a heavy toll on your performance!

Motion Sickness Reduction preset (available in the Accessibility menu).

XeSS Intel Upscaler on PC.

Rendering and Lighting improvements.

Gameplay Updates

Fixed a problem with getting on a bicycle after starting the bicycle challenge allowing players to complete the task

Fixed an issue on PS5 during the Markers of Plague quest, related to Aiden being stuck after injecting the first inhibitor

Fixed an issue where the player could not progress with the Combat Challenge, because of missing interaction prompt

No shortcuts! Removed a spot in the Opera that allowed players to skip all Madman From Villedor phases

Fixed a black screen after canceling the Prince of Thieves Challenge

Fixed a black screen after starting Tower of Babel Challenge

Tweaked Skullface resistances to elemental damage, making him more challenging than before

Fixed an issue where biters sometimes dealt 0 damage to the player

[Xbox/PlayStation] Players can no longer get stuck during the Crystal White quest

Fixed an issue where the finisher would not deal damage to Skullface

Fixed an issue with legendary encounters rewarding the players with only mutation samples

Fixed an issue with missing objective marker when tracking the Sattelite Dream quest

Fixed an issue with some zip lines floating in the air

[PS4] Fixed progress lock during the Water Tower quest

[Xbox] Preset items will be correctly given during the Prince of Thieves Challenge, and One Day In Harran Spectacle

Fixed an issue with outfits not being unlocked as quest rewards in Bloody Ties DLC

Fixed some shield mods being duplicated in craftmaster’s upgrade tab

Fixed an issue with weapon mods being improperly displayed when previewing multiple opera costumes

Headshots with the bows should now deal the appropriate amount of damage

Tweaked player damage scaling in the Opera to make fights more challenging

Fixed Human enemy AI, which no longer allows them to use Skullface skillset

Players are now able to drop rewards bought from Carnage Hall rewards vendor

Swing animations are now faster to feel more on par with Dying Light 1

Fixed an issue with restarting challenges at the Opera

Fixed Nutcracker paraglider and outfits being doubled in the player’s stash

True Nightrunner achievement should now be unlocked properly after completing all the Nightrunner trials

Fixed Deathloop in the opera after killing the guard

Madmen of Villedor parkour challenge tweaks

Co-op Updates

Fixed crashes happening on Xbox when accepting invite to your friend’s session

Fixed an issue where the fourth player to join the session would get stuck in the table during dialogue with Severus

Fixed an issue with a blocked checkpoint during the Running Up That Tower Challenge in co-op

Improved infected AI during Run Boy Run Challenge in co-op

Fixed an issue with unresponsive controls after joining a co-op session on PS4

The game will now inform you if you’re trying to connect to a host that currently plays a dialogue or a cutscene

Fixed an issue where the guard was spawned on the players’ location, immediately failing the stealth mission

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the infinite wait during the dialogue before the challenge

Fixed an issue where players are unable to proceed to the Madmen from Villedor Challenges BLACK

The trophy The Madman of Villedor will be unlocked in co-op after completing the Challenges

Fixed multiple connection issues

Fixed an issue where players could be separated during the Challenges

Fixed some icons being too big in COOP

Between Two Fires Challenge progress is shared now, allowing players to finish it at once

Players are no longer able to bash through the doors that require the team to gather

Fixed issues with challenges that caused players to be stuck

[PS4] Fixed the game crashing after completing a windmill challenge

Manica Shield Ice Mods are now upgradable

Fixed an issue with players unable to start quests in co-op

Manica Shield received sounds when playing in co-op

UI/UX Updates

Fixed timer display during Challenges in Carnage Hall

Fixed an icon of one-handed Silencer Machete

Fixed an issue with the Carnage Manica display in the accessory while inspecting it

Fixed an issue where players could reach restricted areas

Fixed an issue with player spawning in the incorrect locations after finishing the quests

Fixed missing voice-overs during the Opera quests

Fixed asset load issue during the Treasure Hunt challenge

Added missing textures from the Opera localizations

Improved camera motion during Madmen of Villedor cinematic

Fixed animation of player blocking with a shield when the bow is equipped

Technical Updates