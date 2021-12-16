Dying Light 2 PC system requirements: Recommended and minimum specs

Dying Light 2’s PC system requirements have been released. Here’s the minimum and recommended specs you’ll need to dive into the apocalypse all over again.

As 2021 draws to a close and all eyes look to 2022, Techland’s Dying Light 2 looms ominously on the horizon, ushering in armageddon in the form of a 4K open-world zombie experience.

Bloody details continue to slip through the cracks as we draw ever closer to the end of all days, but Techland have recently announced just what PC requirements you’ll need to be able to slay the Ridden in style.

So, without further ado, here are Dying Light 2’s minimum and recommended PC system requirements.

Dying Light 2 PC requirements

Dying Light 2’s PC requirements have been revealed courtesy of Techland, and we’ve listed two of the four different specifications below.

You can play the game on either Minimum, Recommended, Ray-Tracing On Minimum, or Ray-Tracing On Recommended.

Minimum specs

In order to run Dying Light 2 on its minimum specs, giving you 1080p at 30 FPS, you’ll need the following:

Hardware Requirement Quality Low RT GPU NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon™ RX 560 (4GB VRAM) CPU Intel® Core™ i3-9100 (4 cores /4 threads) @ 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen™ 3 2300X (4 cores / 4 threads) @ 3.5 GHz RAM 8GB OS Windows 7 Storage 60GB SSD

Recommended specs

If you’ve got the firepower and are looking to run Dying Light 2 on the developer’s recommended specs (1080p at 60 FPS), you’ll need:

Hardware Requirement Quality High RT GPU Dedicated NVIDIA or AMD graphics card with at least 6GB of dedicated VRAM and support for DirectX 11.0 and Shader Model 5.1 CPU Intel® or AMD CPU running at 3.6 GHz or higher RAM 16GB OS Windows 10 Storage 60GB SSD

So that's it for Dying Light 2's recommended PC specs!