Dying Light 2 PC system requirements: Recommended and minimum specs

Published: 16/Dec/2021 17:34

by Lauren Bergin
dying light 2 zombie ridden attacks player
Techland

Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2’s PC system requirements have been released. Here’s the minimum and recommended specs you’ll need to dive into the apocalypse all over again. 

As 2021 draws to a close and all eyes look to 2022, Techland’s Dying Light 2 looms ominously on the horizon, ushering in armageddon in the form of a 4K open-world zombie experience.

Bloody details continue to slip through the cracks as we draw ever closer to the end of all days, but Techland have recently announced just what PC requirements you’ll need to be able to slay the Ridden in style.

So, without further ado, here are Dying Light 2’s minimum and recommended PC system requirements.

Contents

dying light 2 parkour
Techland
If you’re looking to experience Dying Light 2 at its finest on PC, here’s everything you need to know.

Dying Light 2 PC requirements

Dying Light 2’s PC requirements have been revealed courtesy of Techland, and we’ve listed two of the four different specifications below.

You can play the game on either Minimum, Recommended, Ray-Tracing On Minimum, or Ray-Tracing On Recommended.

Minimum specs

In order to run Dying Light 2 on its minimum specs, giving you 1080p at 30 FPS, you’ll need the following:

Hardware Requirement
Quality Low RT
GPU  NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon™ RX 560 (4GB VRAM)
CPU Intel® Core™ i3-9100 (4 cores /4 threads) @ 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen™ 3 2300X (4 cores / 4 threads) @ 3.5 GHz
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 7
Storage 60GB SSD

Recommended specs

If you’ve got the firepower and are looking to run Dying Light 2 on the developer’s recommended specs (1080p at 60 FPS), you’ll need:

Hardware Requirement
Quality High RT
GPU Dedicated NVIDIA or AMD graphics card with at least 6GB of dedicated VRAM and support for DirectX 11.0 and Shader Model 5.1
CPU Intel® or AMD CPU running at 3.6 GHz or higher
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
Storage 60GB SSD

So that's it for Dying Light 2's recommended PC specs!

