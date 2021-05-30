How to pre-order Dying Light 2: Special editions, prices, discounts & more - Dexerto

Aiden Caldwell will be tasked with maneuvering around countless zombies in Dying Light 2, and Techland has revealed some amazing editions players can opt into when preordering the game.

Techland has been pilling in more and more information surrounding Dying Light 2 in 2021; recently, on May 27th, they held a new stream showcasing an ample amount of content coming in the long-awaited sequel.

From new gameplay features such as in-game factions, the consequences of your choices, and more importantly all the editions and bonuses you will receive for preordering the game. Similar to most AAA titles, there is plenty of options to choose from when preordering the game.

Advertisement

If you are looking to pick up the game digitally or an actual physical copy, we are going to break down all the places where you can purchase them along with all the editions that have been announced.

Where to preorder Dying Light 2

Techland has not held back when it comes to content that players will be able to access when Dying Light 2 releases on December 7th, 2021. They have announced multiple editions for the game and some exclusive rewards for just preordering the game.

Read More: Everything we know about Dying Light 2

Not only will you be able to order the game digitally on certain platforms, but standard retailers are going to carry the game and its many editions. Below is a breakdown of all the locations you can purchase the game for both digital versions and physical copies!

Advertisement

Dying Light 2 digital pre-order prices

US

Dying Light 2 physical preorder prices

US

Dying Light 2 limited editions

Players will have a few choices to make when they are looking to preorder Dying Light 2, and all of them offer some unique bonuses for opting into the higher price point.

Read More: Dying Light 2 Factions explained

The king of the crop, the Collector’s Edition is already selling out at multiple retailers, so if you are looking to pick this up then you better act fast. Once again, below is a breakdown of all the editions players will get to purchase when preordering Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 Standard Edition

While the base version of the game is not going to include much content besides the game itself. Techland has announced that any player who preorders the game will gain the following preorder bonuses.

Advertisement

“Reload” Outfit

“Reload” Weapon Skin

“Reload” Paraglider Skin

Dying Light 2 Deluxe Edition

Looking to step up your preorder one notch? The Deluxe edition has plenty of extra content for a minimal price increase, and it even includes the first story DLC that will release post-launch.

Story DLC 1

Exclusive Weapon Charms

“Legendary” Skin Pack

Wallpapers

Digital Comic

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Artbook

“Reload” Outfit

“Reload” Weapon Skin

“Reload” Paraglider Skin

Dying Light 2 Ultimate Edition

For just under $100 you will be able to gain access to all the previously mentioned bonuses, along with an extra dose of story DLC that Techland intends on releasing.

2 Hour Night XP Boost

Crafting Items

Story DLC 2

Story DLC 1

Exclusive Weapon Charms

“Legendary” Skin Pack

Wallpapers

Digital Comic

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Artbook

“Reload” Outfit

“Reload” Weapon Skin

“Reload” Paraglider Skin

Dying Light 2 Collector’s Edition

Last but not least, the Dying Light 2 Collector’s edition will include a massive “Defender of the City” figure for you to display on your desk. As well, there are other physical items that players will be able to get with the purchase of the Collector’s edition.

Advertisement

Defender of the City figure

Flashlight

Letter

Stickers

Steelbook

Map

2 Hour Night XP Boost

Crafting Items

Story DLC 2

Story DLC 1

Exclusive Weapon Charms

“Legendary” Skin Pack

Wallpapers

Digital Comic

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Artbook

“Reload” Outfit

“Reload” Weapon Skin

“Reload” Paraglider Skin

Prices of all Dying Light 2 editions

With so many editions to choose from, it is a good practice to break down the prices of all editions to narrow down which one you are going to preorder.

Standard Edition: $59.99

Deluxe Edition: $79.99

Ultimate Edition: $99.99

Collector’s Edition: $229.99

There seems to be something for everyone with the upcoming release of Dying Light 2, and we cannot wait to jump back into the zombie-infested city that Techland has created.