Are there any redeemable codes in Duet Night Abyss?

Wondering whether there are any Duet Night Abyss codes to redeem, or if the feature could be present in the game at launch? Well, our handy codes page has everything you need to know.

While Duet Night Abyss is currently accepting pre-registrations on PC and mobile, many players will be eager to find out whether there will be any redeemable codes. After all, getting access to some free goodies is always going to be useful, especially when it comes to unlocking and leveling up new characters.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re gearing up for the Duet Night Abyss release date, or just wish to know if there even are any codes you can redeem once the game launches, then our hub has everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Are there any Duet Night Abyss codes?

Hero Entertainment Duet Night Abyss is the latest anime game that has fans hyped.

No, there are no codes available in Duet Night Abyss. This is down to the game currently not being released. However, Duet Night Abyss pre-registrations are currently live, which means PC and mobile players will soon be able to delve into the game’s flashy combat and get an early glimpse at the environments.

Article continues after ad

Of course, we’ll be sure to update this section if additional details on Duet Night Abyss codes are released in the future.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Will there be Duet Night Abyss codes in the future?

Hero Entertainment has yet to reveal whether Duet Night Abyss codes will be featured in the game, but that doesn’t mean this functionality won’t be added in the future. It’s important to note that the other popular anime gacha games like Genshin Impact, Punishing Gray Raven, and Arknights feature code functionality.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While this isn’t confirmation that the game will have a codes page, it’s likely the developers will follow this pattern.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Duet Night Abyss codes. Make sure you bookmark this page and check back here once the game releases, as we’ll be adding codes if and when they get revealed.