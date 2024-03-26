Are there any redeemable codes in Azur Promilia?

Azur Promilia is an upcoming open-world title from the makers of Azure Lane, but will the latest game feature redeemable codes and free items?

Azur Promilia is the latest anime open-world game that has Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail fans excited. Not only does it have Genshin-style combat, but collectible monster companions can be used in battle and when farming materials.

While Azur Promilia pre-registrations are currently live for the mobile game, many prospective players will be wondering whether there will be any codes. After all, claiming free items is always going to be beneficial to your adventure.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about whether or not Azure Promilia has redeemable codes and if they’re live.

Are there any Azur Promilia codes?

No, there are no Azur Promilia codes available at this time. This is down to the game currently not being released. However, Azur Promilia pre-registrations are currently open, so players will soon be able to try the game out.

As always, we’ll update this section if additional details on Azur Promilia codes are released.

Will there be Azur Promilia codes in the future?

Manjuu has yet to reveal whether Azur Promilia codes will be a feature in the game, but that doesn’t mean code functionality won’t be added in the future. It’s important to note that the dev’s previous game, Azur Lane, does feature redeemable codes that players can use to get free items.

Other popular free to play gacha games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail also feature redeemable codes. While this doesn’t confirm their inclusion in Azur Promilia, they will likely be present at the game’s launch.

Be sure to check out our Azur Promilia page for all the latest news and updates.