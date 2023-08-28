Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 leak reveals status of Black Frieza, Moro & Granolah

A massive new Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 leak has confirmed the status of multiple manga characters, such as Moro and Granolah, and if they’ll be playable.

Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 is shaping up to being one of the biggest DBZ games of all time with a massive roster.

Early leaks have indicated that the mammoth roster will be even bigger than Xenoverse 2’s and feature multiple characters from the Tournament of Power making their Dragon Ball video game debut.

With a ton of manga chapters released since Dragon Ball Super’s anime went on hiatus, fans have been wondering if new characters like Granolah and Moro will come to Budokai Tenkaichi 4 – and it seems like they finally have their answer.

Toei/Bandai Namco The Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 roster could be bigger than Xenoverse 2’s.

Will Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 have manga fighters?

According to Dragon Ball insider and leaker Geekdom101, while characters in new movies such as Broly, Gamma 2 and Cell Max could be playable, manga characters are being treated differently.

In a new video, Geekdom listed off a bunch of currently manga-only characters such as Moro, Gas, The Heeters, Ultra Ego Vegeta and True Ultra Instinct Goku to reveal that they won’t be coming to Budokai Tenkaichi 4.

“If you notice, the characters and forms from the manga, they’re not even in Dokkan, they’re not in Heroes even. And as you know, Dragon Ball Heroes from Japan has everybody. So, if these manga-only characters are not in any of these games, it’s highly unlikely they’ll be in Budokai Tenkaichi 4,” he explained.

(segment begins at 5:07)

Not only that, but Geekdom further noted that he was told directly that all of the exclusive manga characters won’t be in any video games until there is an anime adaptation or they appear in some form of animation such as a movie.

This definitely rules out the possibility of Moro, Granolah, and new forms like Black Frieza from being in the base game. However, depending on how soon the anime comes back, there’s definitely a chance that they could be DLC down the line.

Hopefully, we won’t have long to wait for some official DBZ Budokai Tenkaichi 4 updates as English voice work continues and news on Dragon Ball Super’s long-awaited anime return.