Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 leak reveals mammoth roster “bigger than Xenoverse 2”

A massive new DBZ Budokai Tenkaichi 4 leak claims that the roster will be even bigger than Xenoverse 2’s, with many Dragon Ball characters making their video game debut.

The internet is still waiting for official news from Bandai Namco about Budokai Tenkaichi 4 after the game was announced, but recent teases have pointed to development progressing smoothly.

As English voice work for the game continues, a new leak from a reliable insider has claimed that the roster for Budokai Tenkaichi 4 will be absolutely incredible.

In a YouTube video, Geekdom101, who has accurately leaked information related to movies, pro wrestling, and anime before, revealed just what fans can expect roster-wise when Budokai Tenkaichi 4 is released.

Dragon Ball Super fighters leaked for Budokai Tenkaichi 4

According to Geekdom, there will be plenty of characters from Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power who have never been playable in a Dragon Ball game before.

While it’s pretty obvious that characters such as Jiren and Hit will be playable, the Tournament of Power had a lot of combatants – and some coming to BT4 could come as a big shock to fans.

To put this in perspective, the Namekians from Universe 6, the Universe 11 Pride Troopers, and even U9’s Trio de Dangers could be playable

“This roster, based on everything I know, is going to be even bigger than Xenoverse 2 with all the DLC,” Geekdom explained.

Xenoverse 2 had a ridiculous roster with over 90 playable characters, so expect more than 100 in BT4.

Bandai Namco/instant-gaming The Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 roster is going to be massive.

Although the insider couldn’t go into too much detail, he reiterated that a surprising amount of characters from the TOP will be playable.

It’s still unclear if characters from the manga such as Moro, Granolah, and Black Frieza join as DLC, but with GT, Heroes, and a ton of movies to pick from, there’s little doubt that this roster will be very impressive.