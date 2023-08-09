Dragon Ball insider leaks major Budokai Tenkaichi 4 development update

Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 reached a big development milestone according to an insider following an update by voice actor Sonny Strait.

The hit DBZ fighting game series is finally making a return with Budokai Tenkaichi 4 and while the game doesn’t have release date yet, a new leak suggests development is proceeding very well.

The rumors first began when Sonny Strait, the voice actor for Krillin and Goku’s father Bardock, posted a TikTok video saying he had a long day recording for a game with “lots of screaming.”

Although he couldn’t reveal what game it was he was working on, many fans are convinced it’s Budokai Tenkaichi 4 and insider Geekdom101 is confident in confirming those suspicions, meaning a release is getting closer.

Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 development milestone leaked

According to Geekdom101, Sonny’s comments were enough for him to confirm that English voice work had begun on BT4.

“I found out last week that they were recording BT4 lines in English, but I kept my mouth shut because… well…Dragon Ball ‘leaks’ on Twitter have become a bit of a joke,” he said.

The insider, who has a good track record of leaking movie and anime news in the past, reiterated, however, that the game was not complete so far.

“The game is not finished yet btw. Example: with Kakarot, dub lines were recorded the previous May. This is a bigger game. I’m GUESSING it [releases] summer/fall 2024,” he added.

Hopefully, this is a sign of good things to come and an official update on the game isn’t too far away.