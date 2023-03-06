New Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi confirmed 16 years after last entry

Dragon Ball Z fans, the time has finally arrived, after begging for a new Budokai Tenkaichi game for over a decade, it has finally been revealed that a new entry in the beloved franchise is in the works.

A brand new teaser trailer for a new Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi game just dropped, one that confirmed that the iconic gaming franchise is officially back with a sequel in the works and on the way.

The new game is being developed at Bandai Namco with the show’s long-time production company Toei Animation. The announcement trailer can be viewed here:

While the brand new teaser trailer doesn’t give much away, it shows off some impressive new visuals, an exciting animation of Goku going Super Saiyan God, and of course, some nostalgic footage of previous Budokai games.

What to expect from new Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi game

While the Dragon Ball series has multiple different video game franchises, from the Xenoverse games to many more, Budokai Tenkaichi dominated space during the PlayStation 2 era.

Part of what made the games so special was the way in which they allowed players to completely relive the events of each Saga, inserting themselves as Goku, Vegeta, and more as you battle your way against Dragon Ball’s biggest villains.

Given that the last game came out in 2007, there is a good chance this new entry will provide a much more updated gaming experience. With the reveal of Super Saiyan Goku already confirmed, the Super Saga and subsequent films are likely to play a large role in this new Budokai Tenkaichi game.

This new announcement trailer may only be a short teaser however, it does ask the audience to “prepare for Battle” as “a new Budokai Tenkaichi begins.” And given early reactions to the trailer online, it appears fans are more than ready to begin preparing for this next installment and are excited to see how the series evolves on current-gen consoles.

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.