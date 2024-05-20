Gaming

New Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero fighter reveal has fans worried for popular Saiyan

Eleni Thomas
Dragon Ball Super Vegeta and Cabba imageCrunchyroll

Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero has revealed six new fighters joining the roster, with fans now concerned that one popular Saiyan from the Super Saga will not be playable despite being a fan-favorite amongst the community.

Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero is the upcoming addition to the beloved Dragon Ball: Budokai Tenkaichi video game franchise. 

The fighting-focused series is based on the hit Manga and anime of the same name. The last entry in the series, Budokai Tenkaichi 3, was released all the way back in 2007. 

Fans have been waiting almost a decade to see the fighting franchise return. In saying this, one of the upsides to the long wait between games is that Sparkling Zero will include a brand-new, up-to-date roster of characters.

As well as offering gamers the chance to play as fan favorites such as Goku and Vegeta in their Super Saiyan God form. A power level that did not exist during the release of Budokai Tenkaichi 3.

In addition, many of the new Saiyan characters introduced in the recent Dragon Ball Super anime series will also be playable in the new title.

The “New Generation Saiyans” reveal confirms that Goten, Trunks, Caulifla, Kale, Kefla & Gotenks will all be playable in Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero.

However, Dragon Ball fans are now sharing concerns that one particular beloved Saiyan was not announced as part of the new reveal. The character in question is Cabba, a Saiyan from Universe 6 who enters the Tournament of Power and even battles it out against Vegeta in the Super Saga. 

After losing to Vegeta in the tournament, Cabba and Vegeta train together, the former beginning to view the latter as a mentor figure.

DBZ fans were clearly hoping to see Cabba appear as a playable character in Sparkling Zero. One X user commented “WHERE MY BOY CABBA” in response to the new character reveal.

“They are talking about new-generation Saiyans and they forgot him. That’s crazy,” another added,

It’s important to note that the full roster of Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero characters has not been confirmed yet and Cabba could still be introduced in the future.

