A new gameplay showcase of Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is coming soon, and here’s how you can tune in to catch the action when it premieres.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is a hugely anticipated release as the latest installment in the beloved Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi franchise. 2024 marks 17 years since Budokai Tenkaichi 3 was released for the PlayStation 2, and fans of the popular arena fighters have been hoping for a new entry for years.

In 2023 Bandai Namco announced Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, a current-gen follow-up to the series that’s set to feature the biggest roster of characters yet. Details have still remained a bit scarce since the game’s initial reveal but an upcoming gameplay showcase is set to give fans a taste of the battles in all their environment-destructing glory.

So, here’s exactly how you can watch the Dragon Ball Sparking Zero gameplay showcase.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is an upcoming arena fighter.

How to watch Dragon Ball Sparking Zero gameplay showcase

You can watch the Dragon Ball Sparking Zero gameplay showcase via the official Bandai Namco Entertainment YouTube channel on March 20, 2024, starting from 10AM EST / 7AM PT / 2PM GMT.

The video will be approximately 13 minutes long and will highlight some of the key gameplay elements that will feature in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. From the information that’s been released about the game so far, we can expect this to include some battle mechanics, destructible environments, and potentially even a look at the expansive roster.

