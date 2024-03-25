Does Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero have a local co-op feature planned? Here’s what we know about the possible inclusion.

The beloved Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi fighting franchise is finally coming back, with fans eagerly anticipating the release of Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero in the near future.

In the lead-up to the game’s release, gameplay trailers, character details, and more have all been trickling through. Previously released footage showcasing the updated graphics, combat mechanics, and more.

One aspect of the Budokai Tenkaichi games that made it such a hit during the 2000s and 2010s was the local multiplayer focus to the game. Allowing friends to all sit down on the couch together and battle it out against each other using the likes of Goku and Vegeta.

Article continues after ad

In light of this, here is everything we know about local multiplayer for Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero, including whether or not it will be a feature in the game.

Article continues after ad

Does Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero have local co-op?

For now, it appears that Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero will not include a local co-op mode.

While this has not been confirmed by the developers, listings for the upcoming game across Sony and Microsoft websites have indicated that the game will focus heavily on online multiplayer.

Struggles to include and support split-screen play cited as the leading reason for the lack of local co-op for Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero.

However, these recent reports do not mean local co-op won’t be introduced to Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero later on in its development process or post-launch.

Article continues after ad

As such, we’ll be sure to keep this article updated with all the latest information.