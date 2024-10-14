Dragon Ball Sparking Zero cheaters are already ruining matches days after release

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero multiplayer matches seemingly have cheaters days after launch, with players posting suspicious clips online.

Posting on the official Sparking Zero Reddit page, one player shared a clip of a cheater who used hacks to continuously refill their Ki meter. This enabled them to constantly unleash a barrage of superattacks without any penalty.

During the video the player’s Gogeta can be seen charging up their Ki, however, every time they go to charge, they’re stopped by Kelfa’s Gigantic Ray. This instantly stops Gogeta from being able to use any of his ultimate attacks, essentially giving the cheater free rein to continuously spam their own ultimate.

Article continues after ad

While Gogeta desperately dodges Klefa’s attack, the sheer amount of ultimate being produced by the cheater makes it impossible to physically get any hits in. Just hours after posting, commenters have already discovered the source of the cheat.

Article continues after ad

According to players, the Ki auto refill cheat stems from a mod uploaded to Nexus mods – a website where fans can host and download mods for their favorite games. As of October 14, 2024, the mod has been hidden and can no longer be downloaded.

Article continues after ad

There have also been reports of infinite Ki regeneration posted on X, with other players also receiving a similar issue. However, some members of the community were less convinced that there was any cheating going on in the clip.

“He’s using the God Ki ability capsule,” explained one commenter. “He’s not cheating, you just need to put in the minuscule amount of effort it takes to customize your character.”

For those that don’t know, God Ki halves the amount of Ki needed to perform super attacks and refills your meter if the attack misses. So, it could be that OP is playing with items in multiplayer.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Either way, it’s clear having instantly refillable Ki in online matches is frustrating to play against. We recommend checking your settings and ensuring that the “God Ki” capsule is switched off. If you do suspect a player of cheating, then be sure to report them.