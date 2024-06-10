Dragon Age 4 players convinced Veilguard looks like “Medieval Fortnite”

The first trailer for Dragon Age: The Veilguard is out and fans have criticized the game’s visuals, comparing it to the aesthetic of Fortnite.

The original Dragon Age had a dark and gritty aesthetic, with buckets of blood thrown over the party after each battle. In many ways, it was the Baldur’s Gate 3 of its era, right down to the Origins.

Fans have waited nearly a decade for a new entry in the Dragon Age series, and many expected it to be a direct continuation of the story. The fourth entry was originally going to be called Dreadwolf, hinting that it would involve Solas from Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Dreadwolf is gone, however, as the fourth entry is called Dragon Age: The Veilguard. With this comes a new visual style, as seen during the game’s first trailer shown during the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase, now available on the Dragon Age YouTube channel.

Unfortunately, the response to Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s look has been criticized by fans on Reddit, with a thread accusing the game of resembling a “Medieval Fortnite.”

“I would have never guessed it was a Dragon Age game until the logo came up. Such a massive shift in direction,” one user wrote, while another said, “When your instinct tells you something, you should probably listen and save your $75 dollars.”

A thread on the Dragon Age Reddit also slammed the visuals, with one user saying, “I’m really hoping this is just a bad trailer and doesn’t actually reflect the tone of the game.”

With all of that being said, the first trailer was a CG commercial and didn’t show any in-game footage. Fans won’t have to wait long for a better look at Dragon Age: The Veilguard, as a gameplay reveal is planned for June 11. Then, we’ll get to see if it really is Fortnite with Darkspawn.