Dragon Age: The Veilguard finally surfaces after years of lying dormant

Bethesda and EA officially revealed Dragon Age: The Veilguard during the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase, showing off returning heroes from previous games and brand new characters, as well as hinting at the new protagonist.

The fourth entry in the Dragon Age recently had its name changed. Fans believed the game would be called Dragon Age: Dreadwolf for a long time, but the developers recently revealed that it’s now called Dragon Age: The Veilguard, suggesting a huge shift in story direction.

Fans now have an even better idea of what Dragon Age: The Veilguard is about, as the first trailer was shown during the Xbox Games Showcase during Summer Game Fest 2024. The trailer confirmed that the game is launching in Fall 2024.

The trailer showed off heroes from previous titles, like Harding the Scout and Varric, who was sporting his iconic crossbow. There was also new characters, including Neve the Detective, Lucanis the Mage Killer, Bellara the Veil Jumper, Emmrich the Necromancer, Davrin the Warden, Taash and the Dragon Hunter.

The trailer also hinted that the main character will be a member of “The Veilguard,” much like the protagonists of the first and third games were known for their professions (Grey Warden and Inquisitor).

It’s still unclear exactly what the game is about, other than a group of heroes are facing a new foe that is threatening the world, and dragons are involved. The previous title hinted that Solas from Dragon Age: Inquisition was going to have a major role, but the name change may hint that the story has left him behind.

The developers have promised more information will be released soon, so it won’t be long until we learn more about The Veilguard. A gameplay premiere will be held on June 11, 2024, where we’ll finally get to see Dragon Age: The Veilguard in action.