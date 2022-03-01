Dr Disrespect explains why Elden Ring isn’t “interesting enough” to keep him hooked

Dr Disrespect claimed Elden Ring isn’t “interesting enough” to keep him hooked after playing for two days, describing the gameplay loop as a “grind” that he doesn’t want to commit to.

The two-time wasn’t impressed with Elden Ring after playing it for the first time. He criticized the controls and rated it 5.7 out of 10, which is a stark contrast to the majority of reviews out there, including ours.

That didn’t stop him from giving it another go just days later. However, after sinking more time into the game, he concluded that it doesn’t seem “interesting enough” to keep him hooked at the moment, and he explained why.

“I don’t know what to think of the game,” he said. “Am I interested enough to sit here for hours and hours at a time to grind this game? Does this game’s design capture me to go ahead and do that? I don’t know.”

After thinking about it more, he realized it wasn’t the case. “Do I want to go through the grind? Does it seem fun? I don’t know. Not for me. I’m still hovering in the sixes. I’ve got to be honest. I’m giving it a six and a half out of ten.”

Then, he claimed it isn’t interesting enough to keep him hooked. “I’ve put two full days in this game. I’ve progressed. I get it now. I get what you’re supposed to do. Is it interesting enough, though? For me… no, it’s not.”

The relevant part of the video begins at 5:27:09:

Other streamers have been frustrated with Elden Ring, too. Summit1g and Hasan both rage-quit at different points. However, the two-time is the first to admit he doesn’t find the gameplay loop interesting.

Doc isn’t done with the game for good but admitted he’ll most likely get back on Escape from Tarkov next stream to mix things up. However, if he doesn’t enjoy his next stint on Elden Ring, it could be his last.