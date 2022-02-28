xQc gives final verdict after finishing Elden Ring: “You get your money’s worth”

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel gave his final verdict on Elden Ring after finishing the game, claiming it will win Game of the Year and that “you definitely get your money’s worth” compared to other titles.

xQc was one of the first Twitch stars to finish Elden Ring. It’s an impressive feat considering how much content there is, although he did skip a lot of it in favor of doing what was necessary to finish the game quickly.

After finishing the game, he shared his thoughts on the experience. Not only did he claim it will win Game of the Year, but he also urged anyone sitting on the fence to give it a go, saying: “It’s definitely worth it.”

There aren’t any spoilers in this article. So, feel free to read on knowing we won’t ruin your experience. However, if you do want to see the moment xQc finished the game, you can do so by clicking here.

“It’s a great game,” he said, plain and simple. “You definitely get your money’s worth with this game. It has so many zones and so many places. There’s not a lot of replicated bullsh*t.

“It’s definitely more of a player game than a streamer game. I feel like you’d enjoy the game much more if you play it rather than watch someone else play it.”

xQc is also confident it will win Game of the Year. “They’re going to get Game of the Year again for sure. They had it last time with Sekiro. They’re going to get it again.”

He described the ending as a little “anti-climatic,” but it didn’t sour his experience. “I had a lot of fun with it. I think it was f**king sick, and I really enjoyed it. It was a very enjoyable game.

“It has a lot of content, and you definitely get the content you pay for with your money compared to a lot of games that are a little short in terms of content. It’s definitely worth it.”

xQc might not be done with the game yet, either. He’s thinking about doing another playthrough in New Game Plus — which makes enemies significantly stronger. However, he hasn’t committed to the idea yet.

In the meantime, he’ll be getting some much-needed rest after powering through the game. If you’d like some tips to help you with your own Elden Ring playthrough, you can check out some of our guides by clicking here.