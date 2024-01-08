Does Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown have multiplayer or co-op modes?

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is just around the corner and with the game being released on every platform, players might wonder if it will include multiplayer or co-op modes to enjoy with friends. So, here’s everything we know about Ubisoft’s upcoming action-adventure title.

Prince of Persia is back after more than 13 years with the newest installment called The Lost Crown. In this new original story, you’ll play as Sargon, a young member of the warrior clan in charge of rescuing the kidnapped Prince Ghassan.

The 2.5 side-scrolling game will feature fun battles as well as the iconic Sands of Time, but their power will be wielded by the antagonist’s hands. In exchange, Sargon will have plenty of weapons at his disposal with Time Crystals as the currency that will allow you to upgrade them.

As Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will release on January 18, 2024, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, players might be wondering if it will include multiplayer or co-op modes to enjoy this puzzled-filled world with friends.

Does Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown have co-op and multiplayer?

No, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will not feature any co-op or multiplayer modes for players to travel around Ubisoft’s world with friends.

Instead, it will stay true to the franchise roots with as a linear single-player action-adventure game, but it will add some heavy and interesting metroidvania elements to give it a distinctive touch.

Can you play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown with Local Co-Op?

No, you can’t play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown with friends locally, meaning you can’t play through the story while you share your couch with a buddy.

Thanks to its Persian world being interconnected and filled with fun fights and intricate puzzles, players might find the lack of co-op disappointing. However, Ubisoft could add a multiplayer mode in the near future, after the game launches.

That’s everything you need to know about co-op or multiplayer modes in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. For more game content, check out some of our below guides:

