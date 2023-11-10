For The King II pays homage to popular TTRPGs, but does it have multiplayer capabilities like its inspirations? Here’s everything you need to know.

One of the best elements of For The King II is the ability to create a party of four and battle villains and monsters to help save Fahrul from the clutches of chaos. However, when doing that, it’s always helpful to have a group of friends to help you out.

After all, as we said in our review, “we found controlling four characters to sometimes feel a little tedious, both while trying to get to an objective and in a battle.” So it begs the question, does For The King II have multiplayer or co-op? Well, here’s everything you need to know.

Is For The King II multiplayer or co-op?

Yes, For The King II has both multiplayer and co-op capabilities.

As detailed in the For The King II Steam Page, you can “Play online multiplayer with your friends controlling your own character(s) or play offline co-op on the same PC” meaning you’ll be able to play with friends no matter where you are.

How to play multiplayer in For The King II

IronOak Games

To play For The King II with your friends, one player will need to create a server. To do this, follow these steps:

Head into the Multiplayer section from the main menu. Select Create Adventure. Add a password.

Those looking to join the host will need to follow these steps:

Head to the multiplayer section. Make sure your region is the same as the host. Search the server name in the search bar. Click on the correct server. Type in the password and enter the game.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about multiplayer and co-op in For The King II. While setting up a game with your friends, why not take a look at what we thought of the game, or how you can unlock all the available characters?

